India vs South Africa, 1st Test Highlights: As it happened
Catch all highlights of the 1st Test between India and South Africa being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Top
highlights
WICKET! Rabada c Saha b Shami 18 (19)
WICKET! Piedt b Shami 56 (107)
FIFTY up for Piedt! 50 (87)
IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 5, Session 1 Round-up
WICKET! Maharaj lbw Jadeja 0 (1)
WICKET! Philander 0 (3) lbw Jadeja
WICKET! Markram c & b Jadeja 39 (74)
WICKET! de Kock b Shami 0(2)
WICKET! du Plessis b Shami 13(26)
WICKET! Bavuma b Shami 0(2)
WICKET! e Bruyn b Ashwin 10(25)
WICKET! Elgar lbw Jadeja 2 (16)
WICKET! Jadeja b Rabada 40(32)
WICKET! Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 127(149)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (133)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Philander 81(148)
Day 4, Session 2 Round-up
FIFTY up for Pujara! 53 (106)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (72)
Day 4, Session 1 Round-up
WICKET! Agarwal c du Plessis b Maharaj 7 (31)
WICKET! Rabada lbw b Ashwin 15(17)
WICKET! Maharaj c Agarwal b Ashwin 9(31)
WICKET! Philander b Ashwin 0 (10)
WICKET! de Kock b Ashwin 111 (163)
HUNDRED up for de Kock! 103 (149)
WICKET! Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160 (287)
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (79)
HUNDRED up for Elgar! 100 (175)
WICKET! du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 55(103)
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 50 (91)
Day 3, Session 1 Round-up
FIFTY up for Elgar! 50 (112)
WICKET! Bavuma lbw b Ishant 18(26)
WICKET! Piedt b Jadeja 0 (4)
WICKET! de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4 (25)
WICKET! Markram b Ashwin 5 (21)
WICKET! Saha c Senuran Muthusamy b D Piedt 21(16)
WICKET! Hanuma Vihari c Elgar b Maharaj 10(24)
WICKET! Agarwal c Piedt b Elgar 215 (371)
WICKET! Rahane c Bavuma b Maharaj 15 (43)
DOUBLE HUNDRED up for Agarwal! 200 (358)
WICKET! Kohli c and b Senuran Muthusamy 20(40)
WICKET! Pujara b Philander 6(17)
IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: 1st Session Round-up
WICKET! Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 176 (244)
HUNDRED up for Agarwal! 100 (204)
Session 2 Round-up
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (154)
FIFTY up for Agarwal! 51 (113)
Session 1 Round-up
FIFTY up for Rohit! 52 (84)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PITCH REPORT
In Pics | India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. India sealed a comfortable victory with many positive performances from individuals within the team. South Africa have a lot of questions to be answered before the next Test match begins on October 10. Join us again for all the live updates from that game. Till then it's goodbye!
Rohit Sharma is named Man of the Match on his debut as Test opener (176 off 244 balls & 127 off 149 balls): Thanks to everyone for giving me that opportunity but the focus was on winning the match. The communication to me happened a couple of years ago that I might open at some stage. So even when I wasn't playing Tests, I was batting against the new balls in the nets. No matter what ball you play, red or white, if you are starting the innings, you need to be careful. When the ball you doing a little bit, you have to access. That's my game is all about, a bit of caution and a bit of aggression. The whole focus was to go out there and have fun.
Virat Kohli (India captain): The wicket played really good for the first three days. We lost a session. When you put 500 on the board, you're always ahead. Even with the fight they showed, we still had a lead. Rohit was outstanding. Mayank brilliant. It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It's all about the attitude. If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn't justify their place. They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100%. That's when you see guys like Shami, Ishant, Jasprit and Umesh as well doing well. It's all about wanting to make a play for the team even in conditions that are difficult. Jaddu and Ash again, really good. Pitch was flat, they got a few boundaries away. Always knew it was going to be a second innings pitch. Shami has been a strike bowler in the second innings. All the guys lived up to their strengths. Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game. This lot of SG balls is much better than the last one. If it softens up, there's literally nothing happening after 40-45 overs. Will still like it to be harder till about 60 overs.
Faf du Plessis (South Africa captain): Great start to the game with the bat. Obviously India batted well, two great knocks by Mayank and Rohit. We fought well in our first innings with the bat... To get that sort of a total in the second innings of a game in India is tough. I though up until this morning, we competed pretty well. If you are always through a game like that you can think of the what ifs. The seamers were mostly doing a holding job in this game. On a Day 5 pitch things happens quicker. It should be like that. We got to move on from this and get ready for the next Test.
