India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Shami's five-for polishes SA on 191 as IND win by 203 runs

South African skipper Faf du Plessis then steadied the ship along with opener Aiden Markram stitching together a 32-run partnership off 62 balls. du Plessis was then left staring in disbelief as a delivery from Shami nicked back in and stayed low to hit the off-stump. Shami wasn’t done yet and he got Quinton de Kock bowled out in similar fashion in his very next over. de Kock returned on a duck in the 24th over with South Africa struggling at 60/5. (Image: AP)