India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: Shami's five-for polishes SA on 191 as IND win by 203 runs

Catch all the top moments from Day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. 1/6 India got off to a great start on Day 4 of the 1st Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Ravichandran Ashwin who took 7 wickets in the 1st innings, castled Theunis de Bruyn on the 2nd over of the day. That was Test wicket no. 350 for Ashwin which made him joint fastest to that mark along with the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan. (Image: AP) 2/6 Mohammed Shami who went wicket-less in the first innings struck in the very next over sending back Temba Bavuma on a duck. Shami got a length delivery to stay low and crash into the stumps picking up his 1st wicket of the match. (Image: AP) 3/6 South African skipper Faf du Plessis then steadied the ship along with opener Aiden Markram stitching together a 32-run partnership off 62 balls. du Plessis was then left staring in disbelief as a delivery from Shami nicked back in and stayed low to hit the off-stump. Shami wasn't done yet and he got Quinton de Kock bowled out in similar fashion in his very next over. de Kock returned on a duck in the 24th over with South Africa struggling at 60/5. (Image: AP) 4/6 Ravindra Jadeja then put the result beyond doubt taking 3 quick wickets in the 27th over. He first showed lightening quick reflexes to take a brilliant return catch dismissing Markram 39 (74) off the 1st delivery. Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj were then sent back on ducks as Jadeja trapped them LBW on consecutive deliveries. Jadeja's brilliant over reduced South Africa to 70/8. (Image: AP) 5/6 Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy came together after the loss of 8 wickets. The two batsmen took South Africa to 117/8. Post Lunch, Piedt completed his fifty as the Indian bowlers failed to break Piedt-Muthusamy partnership. (Image: AP) 6/6 Piedt and Mutusmay continued to defy the Indian bowlers and put up a stand of 91-runs. Kohli then turned to Shami, who first picked the wicket of Piedt. The Indian pacer then completed his five-for as he forced an edge from Kagiso Rabada's bat which was safely pouched by Wriddhiman Saha. South Africa were all-out on 191. India thus won the match by 203 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 6, 2019 01:36 pm