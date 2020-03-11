India vs South Africa 1st ODI preview: Where to watch, team news, possible XI and betting odds

After suffering a crushing series defeat at the hands of the Kiwis, the Men in Blue are now gearing up to face and overcome the South Africans in the subcontinent as a way of re-orientation, and the much-anticipated comeback of Hardik Pandya does seemingly tilt the tie in favor of the Indians.

With the dangerous rise of the Coronavirus, and cloudy skies once again looking to wash away a mouth-watering contest, the return of Pandya will serve as some relief to skipper Virat Kohli who desperately looks to put the 3 -0 loss behind him, received courtesy of the last ODI series against New Zealand.

Ironically enough, Pandya’s last ODI appearance was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final played in Manchester, and his last international game before the injury was against the Proteas themselves in Bengaluru.

The match starts at 1.30 PM IST on March 12.

He forced his way back into the national team with his all-round performances at the DY Patil Corporate Cup, where he looked completely fit and ready to go.

Skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have spoken openly about ODIs being least of their priorities in a World T20 year. But his men cannot afford to lose another series against an inexperienced South African side which is buoyed after crushing Australia 3-0 in their own den.

Especially having lost five international games (two Tests included) on the trot, the Indian skipper, enduring one of his rarest of rare bad patches in the last six years will be keen to buck the trend.

Kohli managed just 75 runs against the Kiwis and going by his standards, the Indian skipper would be itching to silence his critics, who have raised eyebrows after his statement on ODIs not having context in the current calendar.

The presence of Pandya, along with a ‘fit-again’ senior opener - Shikhar Dhawan (shoulder dislocation) and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia surgery) make India favorites on paper against a South African side that comprises of seasoned campaigners like Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and David Miller in their ranks.

The three players automatically pick themselves in the playing XI, while Manish Pandey might just get a longer run at No. 6 now that Kedar Jadhav has finally been dropped from the squad.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is yet to recover from a calf injury, Dhawan's return would lend valuable experience to the Indian top-order, which badly missed both the openers in New Zealand.

Dhawan had dislocated his shoulder during the final ODI against Australia at home and missed the New Zealand series.

Bhuvneshwar's return will give India good depth during the slog overs where Shardul Thakur had seemed a complete misfit.

Mohammed Shami has been rested for the series after getting a blow on his shoulder during the second Test in New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be the lone spinning option on a seamer-friendly Dharamsala track unless team management feels the urge to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

South Africa, on the other hand, are coming into the tour gleaming with confidence after whitewashing Australia in the three-match ODI series.

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who were rested for the ODIs against Australia, are part of South Africa's touring party. Since quitting as captain, du Plessis has not had a good run and would like to do the course correction in his most preferred format.

Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Verreynne, both of whom played crucial roles in South Africa's ODI series win over Australia, would look to carry on their form in India while Temba Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring strain and missed the last two ODIs against Australia, has also returned.

Janneman Malan earned his maiden India tour call as the 16th member of the squad after his match-winning ton in the second ODI against Australia.

This will be South Africa's maiden ODI at this venue while India have played four ODIs here, losing two and winning two. The side batting second has won three of the four contests at the ground.

The second and third ODIs will be held at Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde and Keshav Maharaj.

Conditions and Pitch: The HCPA pitch is known to be bowler-friendly, and tomorrow’s contest looks to be of no different with overcast skies offering more assistance to the bowlers, although, the batsmen can expect to dominate later-on during the game.

There are also slight chances of a thunderstorm but it isn't expected to interfere with the match.

Players to watch out for:

Virat Kohli

Despite recently having his worst overall batting performance overseas against New Zealand, and being questioned upon his captaincy abilities, Kohli still retains the no. 1 position on the ICC ODI batsmen rankings. If there’s anything we know about him, it is that you can expect him to pounce back with blazing innings as a way to answer his critics, and the upcoming home tour seems to be the perfect occasion to do just that.

Quinton De Kock

Since taking command over the Proteas, Quinton has displayed one brilliant batting performance after the other. Knowing that the future of South African cricket lays on his shoulders, and being aware of his direction of leading the team in the next edition of the ODI World Cup, the South African wicket-keeper would like nothing more than rubbing salt on India’s wounds.

Possible Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

