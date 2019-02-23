India vs Pakistan World Cup score: 6 wins in 6 clashes, Men in Blue reign supreme over arch-rival

1996 Quarter Finals, India | Navjot Singh Sidhu was the Man of the Match this time as he scored a fighting 93. Ajay Jadeja plundered 45 off 25 balls in the death overs to power India to 287/8 after 50 overs. Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar stitched an 84-run partnership for the first wicket as the stadium went silent. Anwar was undone by Javagal Srinath but the turning point came when Sohail pointed his bat towards Venkatesh Prasad and then to the boundary immediately after hitting a four. A fired up Prasad rattled the stumps in the very next ball and India dominated from then on to register a 39-run victory. (Image: Reuters)