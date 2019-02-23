India vs Pakistan World Cup score: 6 wins in 6 clashes, Men in Blue reign supreme over arch-rival

Here are all the occasions when India and Pakistan have locked horns in World Cup games since 1992. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 1992 Group Stage, Australia | The India-Pakistan rivalry at the World Cup began in 1992 when a 19-year-old Sachin Tendulkar announced himself on cricket’s grandest stage with an unbeaten 54 off 62 balls. Man of the Match Sachin was India’s highest scorer as they posted 216/7. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 173 as India won by 43 runs. This was the match when Javed Miandad jumped like a monkey to mock Kiran More who was constantly appealing behind the wickets. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 1996 Quarter Finals, India | Navjot Singh Sidhu was the Man of the Match this time as he scored a fighting 93. Ajay Jadeja plundered 45 off 25 balls in the death overs to power India to 287/8 after 50 overs. Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar stitched an 84-run partnership for the first wicket as the stadium went silent. Anwar was undone by Javagal Srinath but the turning point came when Sohail pointed his bat towards Venkatesh Prasad and then to the boundary immediately after hitting a four. A fired up Prasad rattled the stumps in the very next ball and India dominated from then on to register a 39-run victory. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 1999, Super Sixes, England | Played in the backdrop of the Kargil war, this Super Six encounter was a highly anxious affair. Batting first, India posted a moderate total of 227/6 as Rahul Dravid was the top-scorer getting 61 runs off 89 balls. Venkatesh Prasad then produced one of his finest displays in a Man of the Match performance as he claimed 5/27 from 9.3 overs to bowl out the Pakistanis for just 180 runs. India won the tie with a 47-run margin. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 2003, Group Stage, South Africa | This World Cup encounter was the only occasion when Pakistan batted first setting India a target of 274 on the back of a fine hundred from Saeed Anwar. However, Sachin Tendulkar was at his destructive best when he walked out to bat as he smashed Pakistani bowlers all around the park en route to his 98 off just 75 balls. The Little Master was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century. Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid then stitched an unbeaten 99-run partnership to take India home with six wickets remaining. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 2011, Semi Final, India | In yet another Man of the Match performance, Sachin Tendulkar scored a fighting 85 as India laboured to 260/9. As many as five batsmen finished with single digit scores and India struggled against the Pakistani bowling attack. This encounter was the closest that Pakistan ever got against India in a World Cup. The Pakistani side ultimately fell short of 29 runs as they were bowled out for 231. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 2015, Group Stage, Australia | Virat Kohli took over the baton from the Little Master and scored a masterful century as India posted 300/7, which proved a tad too much for Pakistan to chase. India pulled off a disciplined display with the ball as well and bowled out Pakistani side for just 224 to register a 76-run victory. Virat Kohli was the Man of the Match while Mohammed Shami was India's best bowler as he finished with 4/35 from 9 overs. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 23, 2019 07:36 am