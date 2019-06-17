In Pics | Rohit's 140 powers India to biggest win over Pakistan in World Cup history

Pakistan seemed resigned to defeat when Imad Wasim and Sarfaraz Ahmed stitched together a slow 36-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The partnership was finally broken by Shankar who castled Sarfaraz in the 35th over. The rains interrupted proceedings once again and when play resumed Pakistan needed 136 from 30 balls to win via DLS with a revised target of 302 from 40 overs. Imad and Shadab Khan could only take the team to 212/6 as India sealed their biggest win over Pakistan (by runs) in World Cup history. Rohit Sharma as adjudged Man of the Match for his 140 off 113 balls. (Image: AP)