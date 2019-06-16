India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Shankar strikes as Pakistan lose first wicket early

Thankfully the rains didn’t last long and play continued without any overs reduced. Kohli was looking set for a century but was dismissed in strange fashion. The Indian skipper walked back after believing he edged an Amir delivery to the keeper. However, replays later revealed that there wasn’t any edge involved. Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar could only add 22 off the last 14 balls as India finished with 336/5. (Image: AP)