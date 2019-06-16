App
Jun 16, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli, Sarfaraz lead the way in cricket's biggest battle

Catch all the live updates and scores from match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan being played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

  • Jun 16, 09:13 AM (IST)

    WATCH | 'Will India make it 7-0 at Manchester'?

  • Jun 15, 11:12 PM (IST)

    Listen in as moneycontrol's team discusses the iconic moments from previous India vs Pakistan clashes from the World Cup. This one will make you feel nostalgic. You surely would not want to miss the one. 

  • Jun 15, 11:15 PM (IST)

    Form guide (Last five completed matches, most recent first)

    India: W-W-L-L-L

    Pakistan: L-W-L-L-L

  • Jun 15, 11:10 PM (IST)

    Even the Universe Boss Chris Gayle is ready for this match! 

  • Jun 15, 11:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 11:09 PM (IST)

    Old Trafford, Manchester pitch report and weather conditions: The deck at Old Trafford is ideal for batsmen but it is also known to offer good turn for the spinners. However, the overhead conditions could result in it being a field day for the seamers with the ball swinging around.

    The weather forecast doesn't look great for the match

  • Jun 15, 11:06 PM (IST)

    Conditions and length of the match will dictate the team combination, says India captain Virat Kohli as the fickle Manchester weather is likely to affect this high profile encouter. 

  • Jun 15, 11:05 PM (IST)

    Read what Virat Kohli said in the press conference ahead of the clash. 

  • Jun 15, 11:04 PM (IST)

     The 26,000-capacity stadium in Manchester is sold out. The match will be closey followed by close to a billion people across the world. 

  • Jun 15, 11:02 PM (IST)

    "I think the best way to approach something like this... it's not going to last a lifetime for you, whether you do well or you don't," Kohli said on the eve of the match.

  • Jun 15, 11:01 PM (IST)

    India captain Virat Kohli swatted aside talks about a duel with Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir and played down the hype around the blockbuster between the arch-rivals. 

  • Jun 15, 10:58 PM (IST)

    "India needs to be very careful, don't go into this game thinking they are the favourites. I think they did that the last time in 2017 in the ICC Champions Trophy finals, and Pakistan beat them hands down. It's going to be a great game of cricket," commented Ganguly as an expert for Star Sports ahead of the game.

  • Jun 15, 10:58 PM (IST)

    Ahead of the match, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had a few important words for team India. He said that India should not entertain the idea of being the favourites in the match and that Pakistan in no way shoould be taken lightly. 

  • Jun 15, 10:56 PM (IST)

    Check how the past six matches between the Men in Blue and the Men in Green shirts have panned out. 

  • Jun 15, 10:55 PM (IST)

    Cricket fans across the world will know that India and Pakistan have clashed six times in Cricket World Cup and all the six times India has emerged victorious. Pakistan would be itching to change the script this time around. 

  • Jun 15, 10:54 PM (IST)

    It is the most anticpated match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the mother of all cricket rivalries, India vs Pakistan takes center stage at the biggest Cricket stage the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

  • Jun 15, 10:52 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the biggest match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

