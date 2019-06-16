Jun 16, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Kuldeep sends back Babar, Fakhar in quick succession
Catch all the live updates and scores from match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan being played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Top
highlights
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Kuldeep Yadav 62(75)
WICKET! Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 48(57)
FIFTY up for Fakhar! 50 (59)
WICKET! Imam lbw b Shankar 7(18)
WICKET! Kohli c Sarfaraz b Amir 77 (65)
Update!
What happens if the rains don't stop soon?
Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Update
WICKET! Dhoni c Sarfaraz b Amir 1 (2)
WICKET! Pandya c Babar b Amir 26 (19)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (51)
WICKET! Rohit c Wahab b Hassan 140 (113)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (85)
WICKET! Rahul c Babar Azam b Riaz 57(78)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (69)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (34)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Last 5 matches
Weather conditions, pitch report
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Kuldeep Yadav 62(75)
Fuller ball from Kuldeep as Fakhar sweeps the ball bit holes a straight forward catch to Chahal at short fine leg.
Chahal continues. Mohammad Hafeez is the new batsman. Fakhar is on strike. First ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the second ball for a single. Hafeez plays the third ball to square leg for a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the fifth ball to cover and gets a single. SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Hafeez plays a huge shot over square leg for a maximum. 9 runs off the over.
PAK 126/2 after 25 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Hafeez plays a huge shot over square leg for a maximum.
Kuldeep continues. Babar is on strike. Babar plays the first ball to fine leg for a single. Fakhar slices the second ball for another run. Third ball is a dot. Babar plays the fourth ball to leg side for a single. Fakhar cuts the fifth ball for a single. BOWLED! Gem of a ball from Kuldeep. The ball is pitched short and it spins back in sharply and goes through Babar’s defense to knock the stumps. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
PAK 117/2 after 24 overs
WICKET! Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 48(57)
Gem of a ball from Kuldeep. The ball is pitched short and it spins back in sharply and goes through Babar’s defense to knock the stumps.
Chahal will continue. Fakhar is on strike. Fakhar plays the first ball to long off for a single. SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Babar slogs the ball to deposit it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Babar plays the third ball to long-on for a single. Fakhar sweeps the fourth ball to fine leg for a single. Babar plays the fifth ball to cover and takes a single. Last ball is a dot. 10 runs off the over.
PAK 113/1 after 23 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Babar slogs the ball to deposit it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Kuldeep continues. On strike is Babar. First ball is a dot. Babar plays the second ball to fine leg and gets 2 runs. Babar plays the next ball to leg side for another single. FOUR! Top shot. Fuller delivery from Kuldeep and Fakhar plays a slog sweep for a boundary. Next ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the last ball to cover and gets a single. 8 runs off the over.
PAK 103/1 after 22 overs
FOUR! Top shot. Fuller delivery from Kuldeep and Fakhar plays a slog sweep for a boundary.
Chahal continues. Fakhar is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Fakhar slogs the ball to cow corner for a maximum. Second ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the third ball to on side for a single. No runs off next two balls. Babar plays the last ball to mid-wicket for a single. 8 runs off the over.
PAK 95/1 after 21 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Fakhar slogs the ball to cow corner for a maximum.
FIFTY up for Fakhar! 50 (59)
Kuldeep continues. Fakhar is on strike. First ball is a dot. Great ball Kuldeep as he pitches the ball up and it spins away from Fakhar. Dhoni dislodges the bails and umpire refers that to third umpire. Replay shows that Fakhar’s back leg is grounded firmly behind the crease. Fakhar plays the next ball to long-off for a single. No runs off remaining deliveries. Just 1 run off the over.
PAK 87/1 after 20 overs
Chahal continues. Babar is on strike. Babar cuts the first ball through cover for a single. Second ball is a dot. Third ball is again a dot. Fakhar pushes the fourth ball down to long-off for a single. No runs off last two balls. Just 2 runs off the over.
PAK 86/1 after 19 overs
Kuldeep continues. Babar is on strike. First ball is a dot. Babar plays the second ball to on-side for a single. Fakhar plays the third ball to long-off for another single. Babar pushes the next ball down to long-on for a run. Fakhar plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover for a run. Last ball is a dot. 5 singles off the over.
PAK 84/1 after 18 overs
Bowling change. YUzvendra Chahal will bowl. Fakhar is on strike. Fakhar gets a single off the first ball. Babar gets another run off the second ball. Third ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the fourth ball to fine leg for a single. Babar cuts the fifth ball through cover for a single. Last ball is a dot. 4 runs off the over.
PAK 79/1 after 17 overs
Pandya continues. Fakhar is on strike. Fakhar plays the first ball to square leg and gets a single. Babar punches the second ball to mid-on and charges down the other end for a quick run. FOUR! Cracking shot from Fakhar. Short ball outside off from Pandya and Fakhar pulls the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. Fakhar defends the fourth ball off the back foot. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Pandya and Fakhar cuts the ball through vacant slip area for a boundary. Fakhar pulls the last ball to square leg for a single. 11 runs off the over.
PAK 75/1 after 16 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off from Pandya and Fakhar cuts the ball through vacant slip area for a boundary.
FOUR! Cracking shot from Fakhar. Short ball outside off from Pandya and Fakhar pulls the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary.
Kuldeep continues. Babar is on strike. Babar plays the first ball to long-off for a single. Second ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the third ball to sweeper cover for a single. Babar plays the fourth ball to off-side for a single. Fifth ball is a dot. Fakhar cuts the last ball to third man and the two batsmen run 3. 6 runs off the over.
PAK 64/1 after 15 overs
Hardik continues. Babar is on strike. First ball is a dot. Babar plays the second ball to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. FOUR! Short ball from Hardik and Fakhar pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. Fakhar plays the fourth ball to mid-off and takes a single. Babar gets a thick outside edge off the fifth ball and gets a single. Last ball is a dot. 7 runs off the over.
PAK 58/1 after 14 overs
FOUR! Short ball from Hardik and Fakhar pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary.
Bowling change. Spin for the first time by India. Kuldeep Yadav is given the ball. Fakhar is on strike. No runs off first four balls as Kuldeep keeps the line and length tight. Fakhar plays the fifth ball through cover for a single. Babar works the last ball to fine leg for a single. 2 runs off the over.
PAK 51/1 after 13 overs
Vijay Shankar continues to bowl. Babar is on strike. First ball is a dot. Babar drives the second ball through cover and gets a single. Fakhar drives the third ball to extra-cover but the ball is stopped by the fielder. Fakhar drives the fourth ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Babar drives the fifth ball to off side and gets 2 runs. FOUR! Short and wide from Vijay Shankar and Babar cuts the ball through cover for a boundary. 8 runs off the over.
PAK 49/1 after 12 overs
FOUR! Short and wide from Vijay Shankar and Babar cuts the ball through cover for a boundary.
Pandya continues. Babar is on strike. Babar plays the first ball to off-side and takes a single. Second ball is a dot. Fakhar plays the third ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Babar cuts the fifth ball to deep point for a single. Fakhar defends the last ball off the back foot. Just 3 runs off the over.
PAK 41/1 after 11 overs