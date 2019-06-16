India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Kuldeep sends back Babar, Fakhar in quick succession

Pandya continues. Fakhar is on strike. Fakhar plays the first ball to square leg and gets a single. Babar punches the second ball to mid-on and charges down the other end for a quick run. FOUR! Cracking shot from Fakhar. Short ball outside off from Pandya and Fakhar pulls the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. Fakhar defends the fourth ball off the back foot. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Pandya and Fakhar cuts the ball through vacant slip area for a boundary. Fakhar pulls the last ball to square leg for a single. 11 runs off the over.

PAK 75/1 after 16 overs