India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (Winning Captain): To be honest, the pitch wouldn't have made much of a difference. The only factor that I thought was different was that the pitch started turning towards the end of our innings. The template has been really nice in the first three games - Rohit single-handedly winning us in the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit's day again. It allowed me to play a certain kind of role and it allowed Hardik to come and explode in the end. It is going really nicely at the moment. Kuldeep was brilliant, those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. That ball to dismiss Babar was brilliant. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England. I think they outplayed us in the CT final, but apart from that we have played good cricket. We never approach these games from the fans' atmosphere, but as cricketers we need to be professional. Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games. But we have Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry for us. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his injury is very serious.