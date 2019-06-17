India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Jun 17, 2019 12:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights
Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan being played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
highlights
WICKET! Sarfaraz b Shankar 12 (30)
WICKET! Malik b Hardik 0 (1)
WICKET! Hafeez c Shankar b Hardik 9 (7)
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Kuldeep Yadav 62(75)
WICKET! Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 48(57)
FIFTY up for Fakhar! 50 (59)
WICKET! Imam lbw b Shankar 7(18)
WICKET! Kohli c Sarfaraz b Amir 77 (65)
Update!
What happens if the rains don't stop soon?
Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Update
WICKET! Dhoni c Sarfaraz b Amir 1 (2)
WICKET! Pandya c Babar b Amir 26 (19)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (51)
WICKET! Rohit c Wahab b Hassan 140 (113)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (85)
WICKET! Rahul c Babar Azam b Riaz 57(78)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (69)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (34)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Last 5 matches
Weather conditions, pitch report
India sitting in a strong position at no. 3 on the Points Table after picking up their third victory. India and New Zealand remain the only two unbeaten sides so far in the tournament. Pakistan meanwhile move down to 9th position and now need to win all their remaining 4 matches to win.
Virat Kohli (Winning Captain): To be honest, the pitch wouldn't have made much of a difference. The only factor that I thought was different was that the pitch started turning towards the end of our innings. The template has been really nice in the first three games - Rohit single-handedly winning us in the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit's day again. It allowed me to play a certain kind of role and it allowed Hardik to come and explode in the end. It is going really nicely at the moment. Kuldeep was brilliant, those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. That ball to dismiss Babar was brilliant. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England. I think they outplayed us in the CT final, but apart from that we have played good cricket. We never approach these games from the fans' atmosphere, but as cricketers we need to be professional. Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games. But we have Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry for us. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his injury is very serious.
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Losing Captain): We won a good toss but unfortunately we didn't bowl in the right aras, Credit goes to Rohit, he played really well. Our plans was to pitch it up but we didn't hit the right areas. We won a good toss but we just didn't capitalize and conceded too may runs. I think the ball was turning which is why we picked two spinners, who bowled well, but the Indian batsmen played them really well. We were going really well with the bat as well, but we lost two-three quick wickets in the middle which is when we lost the match. It is definitely getting tougher and tougher but we have four matches and hopefully we'll win all four of them.
Rohit Sharma (Man of the Match): Really happy with the way we played as a team. We wanted to get out on the park and play a game of cricket. It can get frustrating at times as our last game was washed out due to rain. We had an intent of playing solid cricket and we did that today. I was unhappy with the way I played that shot. He just pushed mid-on back and got fine-leg up; that was a little misjudgement from my side. When you're set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out. I wasn't thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible. We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time. I think Rahul played really well, he took time and that was required at that point. Can't go out there and play shots right away. He took his time, saw the new ball of but unfortunately even he got out at the wrong time. The opening spell was always going to be threatening and we wanted to play out the new ball; we got a good start and we built on from there.
Rohit Sharma is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning 140 off 113 balls.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack for the final over. He starts with a slower delivery which Imad looks to scoop but misses. Imad cuts the 2nd ball for a single. Shadab pulls the next delivery to long-on for a run. The 4th ball is short and Imad slaps it down the ground for a run. Shadab works the 5th ball past point for a single. Imad looks to scoop the last ball over the keeper but misses. That seals the win for India. They’ve been dominant today and win by 89 runs.
PAK 212/6 after 40 overs
Bumrah starts with an overpitched delivery which Imad smashes straight down the ground for FOUR. The 2nd ball rears up and Imad takes evasive measure. The batsmen take singles off the next two balls. Bumrah bangs the 5th ball short and Dhoni scrambles to prevent the ball from landing on the helmet as he fails to collect it cleanly. The next ball is short again and this time Imad works it to third man for FOUR. It’s also a no-ball which is a bit harsh call from the umpire. Bumrah has to bowl it again and this time Imad squeezes it out for a single. 12 off the over. Pakistan need 94 from the final over to win.
PAK 208/6 after 39 overs
FOUR! The 5th ball is short and Imad lifts it over third man for a boundary. The umpire also signals a no-ball.
FOUR! Bumrah starts with an overpitched delivery and Imad drills it straight down the ground.
Chahal starts with a wide outside off as he sends down a googly. He then lands the next ball short and Imad sends it flying over extra cover for FOUR. Kohli isn’t happy with this performance and has a word with Chahal. Imad mistimes the shot on the 2nd ball for 2 runs. He then connects only with the toe-end taking a single off the 3rd ball. DROPPED! Shadab reaches out and slogs at the 4th ball sending it high to deep midwicket where Rahul puts down a sitter after making up the ground comfortably. India aren’t really pushing themselves now as Shadab lofts the 5th ball over cover for 2 runs. Shadab then works the last ball to long-on for 2 more. 14 runs off the over.
PAK 196/6 after 38 overs
FOUR! Chahal lands the googly short and Imad rocks back to power it over extra cover.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He starts with a searing yorker which Shadab manages to dig out to long-on for 2 runs. Shadab swings hard at the 2nd ball but doesn’t get much on it as they take a single. Bumrah sends down a slower yorker to Imad who only manages to block it out. Imad carves the 4th ball over point for 2 runs. He then rotates strike with a single. Shadab does well as he slaps the last ball through mid-off for FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
PAK 182/6 after 37 overs
FOUR! The last ball from Bumrah is full outside off and Shabad opens his stance to slap it powerfully past mid-off.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Shadab knocks the 1st ball to long-off for a single. The next delivery is wide outside off. Chahal slips in the googly but Imad slaps it through point for a run. Chahal tosses up the ball to Shadab who works it through cover for a single. Imad fails to read the googly on the 4th ball as he gets beaten. They take singles off the last two balls. Just 6 runs off the over.
PAK 172/6 after 36 overs
The players are making their way back onto the field. Pakistan need a miracle to win from here now.
Update: Match to resume at 11.40 PM IST. The contest has been reduced to 40 overs and Pakistan now need 136 runs from the last 5 overs to win.
A few players have gathered around Captain Kohli and Hardik seems exceptionally animated as they enjoy some laughs.
The visuals from Old Trafford, Manchester show the Indian players in a rather relaxed mood in the dressing room. They've earned it with their performance today but does that mean the outcome of the game has already been decided? A few players have even changed into their training gear. No official announcement made yet.