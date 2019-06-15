India vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2019: Karthik likely for shortened game; Shadab, Haris may come in for Pakistan

Conditions and length of the match will dictate the team combination, says India captain Virat Kohli as the fickle Manchester weather is likely to affect June 16's clash against Pakistan.

While Kohli did not spell out the changes, there is a strong possibility that Dinesh Karthik will be preferred over Vijay Shankar if it's a less than 35 overs game per side.

Since Pakistan batsmen are capable of handling spin and three left-handers are likely to feature in their top-order (Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq and Haris Sohail for Asif Ali), Kuldeep Yadav may make way for Mohammed Shami in overcast conditions.

However Kohli is not entirely against the idea of fielding two spinners although Yuzvendra Chahal is a sure-shot entry. Ravindra Jadeja's restrictive bowling can also be a good option.

"The conditions and the length of the game will obviously make us think about a few combinations that we could potentially go in with," Kohli said on the eve of the match.

"The kind of spinners and the kind of bowlers that we have in our team, it's difficult for any team to just come out and attack these guys straight away. There's a certain level of risk involved as well," he sounded a warning for opposition.

However the skipper said that the decision will be based more on his side's comfort rather than looking at the opposition.

"Look, we have to be flexible. We can't be rigid in our approach because, if the conditions are very different from what we played in the last game, then we'll have to think of different combinations. If pace becomes a more important option, then we'll look to explore that," Kohli dropped a hint on inclusion of Shami.

However it seemed that Vijay Shankar with his better technique than Karthik is a certainty if it's a 40-over-plus per side game.

"If the length of the game is going to be full and we expect the game to be 50 overs for both sides, then we'll probably think of another combination, but we'll have to be flexible. We'll have to see how the conditions are tomorrow.

"I think all players are in a zone to be ready to play, so that helps in selecting the combination that you need to, depending on what conditions you're going to face,” the skipper said.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur didn't reveal his playing XI but there are indications that wrist spinner Shadab Khan may come in place of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

There is not enough moisture in the pitch according to Arthur which might prompt them not to play four pacers.

"We looked at the wicket yesterday, and the wicket was not like Taunton. Taunton was green and moist. You would be silly not to have played four quick bowlers in Taunton. Australia did exactly the same as us. That was a no brainer.”

But things are different at Old Trafford, reckons Arthur which might force them to do a bit of tinkering.