India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018: Where to watch live, betting odds and possible XI

Pakistan take on India in a Group A encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 17.

Overview

If the two Asian giants continue to win games in the series, this could be the first of three India-Pakistan encounters in this edition of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign by overpowering Hong Kong in Dubai and cruised to an eight-wicket win. Neither bowlers nor batsmen of the Pakistani side were put under any sort of pressure during the game. Nonetheless, Pakistan defeated India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy that would give the side a slight psychological advantage.

India on the other hand, come to Dubai after being defeated by England 2-1 in the ODI series. Short on confidence, the side which will be led by Rohit Sharma, will need to make a big mark considering the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayadu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Kadhav, Kardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

What captain's say:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma: "Off late we have played some great cricket in limited overs and we have won quite a few series outside India. This gives us opportunity before the big World Cup. We will be focused on the job in hand. We will take one game at a time and go and dominate that game. It is always exciting to play Pakistan. They have been a great nation and have played great cricket off late and we are looking forward for that clash, ...all the games that will be played here will be quiet competitive. By no means I am saying that focus should be on one game, focus should be on whole tournament. Every nation is eyeing for that title. First time I am captaining a full tour so for me it is exciting."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "First of all it is a great opportunity for all the teams participating here. We have to play series by series. For Pakistan team next one year is very busy leading into the World Cup. Our first target is Asia Cup. Pakistan play Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. We will better ourselves with every series looking into our strengths and weaknesses "

Betting odds (Betfair)

India: 1.61

Pakistan: 2.25

Where to watch