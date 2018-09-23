India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: India restrict Pakistan to 237/7 after 50 overs

It’s now or never for Pakistan who really need to put their foot on the accelerator. Malik starts the over well as he fetches Bhuvi’s delivery from outside off and sends it past mid-on for a FOUR. He then guides the next ball down to third man for a single. Asif is getting into the groove now as he sends the 3rd ball flying over long on for a SIX. Bhuvi sends the next ball wide and Asif carves it past point for a FOUR. The rampage isn’t over though as Asif launches the next ball over deep midwicket for another SIX. Asif then guides the last ball towards point for a single. 22 runs off the over. It’s game on now.

Pakistan 193/4 after 42 overs