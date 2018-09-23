India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: India restrict Pakistan to 237/7 after 50 overs

Live now
Sep 23, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India need 238 runs from 50 overs to win
Bumrah starts with a Yorker which Shadab jams towards square leg for a single. Nawaz sends the next ball to mid-off and races off for a single. A direct hit from Kedar would’ve got him run-out there. BOWLED! Bumrah sends the ball full on middle and leg, Shadab heaves at it but only gets an inside edge onto his pads before the ball clatters into the stumps. Bumrah ends the over with three more accurate Yorkers as the batsmen only pick up singles. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over. Brilliant spell by Bumrah as he finishes with 2 wickets giving away just 29 runs in his 10 overs.
Pakistan 237/7 after 50 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. He starts with a Yorker which Nawaz manages to dig out sending it past the bowler for a single. Shadab is treated to another Yorker which he sends to the right of the bowler for another run. Nawaz then lifts the 3rd ball to long off for one run. Bhuvi sends the next ball wide down the leg side. He corrects his line as the batsmen pick up singles off the last 3 balls. Just 7 runs off the over. How much can Pakistan get off the last over from Bumrah?
Pakistan 232/6 after 49 overs
Bumrah is showing why he’s considered as one of the World’s best as he bowls another brilliant over. He restricts the batsmen to singles off the first 3 deliveries before sending down two dot balls. Nawaz then drives the last ball to mid-off for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
Pakistan 225/6 after 48 overs
Chahal continues. He starts with a short and wide delivery outside off which Nawaz leaves alone hoping it’ll be called a wide but the umpire doesn’t agree. Nawaz cuts the 2nd ball past point for 2 runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Chahal ends with a short and wide delivery outside off and this time Nawaz punishes him as he lifts it over extra cover for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
Pakistan 221/6 after 47 overs
Bumrah continues. He starts with a shorter delivery and Shadab gets an inside edge which rolls past the stumps as they pick up a single. Nawaz sends the next ball towards point for another run. Excellent fielding by Chahal at covers and Jadeja at point prevents the batsmen from taking any more runs off the over. Great teamwork from India as they give away just 2 runs in the over.
Pakistan 213/6 after 46 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Asif goes for a slog sweep on the next ball but only gets a top edge to the ball. It’s in the air for a bit but lands a few yards away from Kuldeep who went running towards it from backward point as the batsmen pick up 3 runs. BOWLED! Chahal sends down the googly on the 5th ball and Asif swings across the line but misses completely as the ball clatters into the stumps. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
Pakistan 211/6 after 45 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Malik tucks the first ball to deep midwicket for a single. Asif then cuts the next ball to fine leg for 2 runs. Asif manages to find the gap at covers to rotate strike on the 3rd ball. CAUGHT! Bumrah sends the 4th ball down the leg side and Malik was looking to flick it to fine leg but only gets an edge to it which Dhoni collects safely. A well-played innings comes to an end for Malik. Shadab Khan is the new man in and misses with his flick as the ball comes off his pads for a leg bye. 6 runs off the over.
Pakistan 205/5 after 44 overs
Kuldeep continues. Asif tucks the first ball towards square leg for a single. Malik then flicks the next ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Kuldeep bowls the next one short and Malik sends it to short midwicket for a single. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last two deliveries. 6 runs off the over.
Pakistan 199/4 after 43 overs
It’s now or never for Pakistan who really need to put their foot on the accelerator. Malik starts the over well as he fetches Bhuvi’s delivery from outside off and sends it past mid-on for a FOUR. He then guides the next ball down to third man for a single. Asif is getting into the groove now as he sends the 3rd ball flying over long on for a SIX. Bhuvi sends the next ball wide and Asif carves it past point for a FOUR. The rampage isn’t over though as Asif launches the next ball over deep midwicket for another SIX. Asif then guides the last ball towards point for a single. 22 runs off the over. It’s game on now.
Pakistan 193/4 after 42 overs
Kuldeep continues. Asif works the 2nd ball to short midwicket and sprints off for a quick single. Bhuvi is quick to the ball but doesn’t hit the stumps with his throw. A direct hit would’ve sent Asif back to the dressing room. Malik then plays the next ball towards short fine leg with soft hands to rotate strike. Just 2 runs off the over.
Pakistan 171/4 after 41 overs
Bowling change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack. Malik plays a late cut on second ball and the ball rolls down the third man region for a single. Asif Ali on strike. He too plays a late cut and gets a single. Fourth ball is played to point and Malik wants a quick single but is refused by Asif. Malik is half way down the track and Jadeja has a shy at the stump and misses it by thin margin. Malik gets a single towards mid-on on fifth ball. Ali gets another single on the last ball.
Pakistan 169/4 after 40 overs
Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Malik on strike. Malik starts the over with two runs towards deep square leg. Malik guide the third ball towards point and gets a single. Ahmed manages two runs on fourth ball. OUR. Ahmed tries to drive fifth ball and lift it over cover but mistimes the ball. Rohit Sharma standing at the cover takes an easy catch. Asif Ali is the new man. A dot to end the over.
Pakistan 165/4 after 39 overs
Jadeja into his 9th over. Malik on strike. SIX. Malik comes down the track and lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Ball lands deep in third stand. He plays the second ball towards cover-point and gets a single. Ahmed on strike. Ahmed plays third ball towards leg side and manages two runs. He plays the fourth ball towards backward point and gets a single. Malik plays the last ball for a single. Eleven runs off the over.
Pakistan 160/3 after 38 overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack. Malik on strike. Bowler starts off with a googly and Malik plays the bowler towards cover and settles for a single. He gets a single on third ball to fine leg. Next two balls are dots. Malik nudges the last ball towards leg-side and gets a single. Three runs off the over.
Pakistan 149/3 after 37 overs
Jadeja will continue. Malik on strike. He drives the first ball through the cover and settles for a single. Ahmed on strike. Ahmed makes room for himself on second ball and lifts the ball over cover and gets two quick runs. He cuts the third ball through point and gets a single. Malik on strike. Malik plays the fifth ball down the ground for a single. Five runs off the over.
Pakistan 146/3 after 36 overs
Kumar will continue. On strike is Malik. Malik gets a single on second ball towards mid-off. Ahmed gets a single on fourth ball as he steers it down the third man region. Malik on strike. He manages a single on the fifth ball and completes his fifty. Well-made fifty. No runs of the last ball.
Pakistan 141/3 after 35 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Ahmed. Ahmed gets an inside edge on third ball and ball moves to short third man and batsman gets a single. Malik plays the fourth ball towards long-off and gets a single. Ahmed chops the last ball and gets two runs. Four runs off the over.
Pakistan 138/3 after 34 overs
Bowling change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack. Malik on strike. Malik gets a single on the third ball towards square leg. Ahmed on strike. He slices the fourth ball for a single. No runs off the remaining balls. Just two runs off the over.
Pakistan 134/3 after 33 overs
Chahal continues. On strike is Ahmed. He starts the over with a single. Malik gets two runs towards sweeper cover on fourth ball. A single on the last ball.
Pakistan 132/3 after 32 overs