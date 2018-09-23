India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Dhawan completes his fifty as India get off to a good start

Mohammad Amir will bowl thfirst over. Rohit Sharma on strike. Amir starts off with a dot. Sharma plays the second ball through point and takes two quick runs. Third is again a dot. Fourth ball is played down the fine leg for a single. Shikhar Dhawan on strike. Dhawan is off the mark as he plays the ball towards deep square leg and runs three. Sharma on strike. A dot on last ball. Six runs off the first over.

India 6/0 after first over