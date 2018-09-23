India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Dhawan completes his fifty as India get off to a good start

Live now
Sep 23, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Click here for complete scorecard.
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (56)
India need 238 runs from 50 overs to win
WICKET! Shadab b Bumrah 10 (16)
WICKET! Asif Ali b Chahal 30 (21)
WICKET! Shoaib Malik c Dhoni b Bumrah 78 (90)
WICKET! Ahmed c Sharma b Yadav 44 (66)
FIFTY up Malik! 50 (64)
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman lbw Kuldeep 31(44)
WICKET! Imam-ul-Haq lbw Chahal 10 (20)
Playing XI
Toss
Pitch report
Pitch conditions
Players to watch out for
Probable XI
For a detailed look into today's encounter check out the match preview here.
Click here for complete scorecard.
Shadab continues. Dhawan clips the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. That brings up the 100-run stand between the two. What an incredible opening partnership this is for India. Rohit rotates strike with another single off the 2nd delivery. Dhawan then dances down the track and sends the 3rd ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next two deliveries. 8 runs off the over. India need 131 runs from 180 balls to win.
India 107/0 after 20 overs
Hasan Ali comes back into the attack. Rohit punches the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Hasan pitches the next ball short and Dhawan pulls it beautifully through midwicket for a FOUR. Dhawan then sends the next ball to square leg for a single. The batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries. 8 runs from the over. Pakistan just aren’t doing enough to trouble the Indian batsmen who seem to be cruising at the moment.
India 99/0 after 19 overs
Shadab sends the 2nd ball onto his pads and Dhawan taps it to square leg for a single. Rohit then drives the 5th ball to sweeper cover for another run. Shadab sends the last ball a bit short and Dhawan sweeps it towards the square leg boundary for a FOUR. Afridi puts in a full length dive to try and save the boundary but his body touches the rope just as he was trying to keep the ball in. Good effort from the youngster but it doesn’t stop Dhawan from completing his FIFTY. 6 runs off the over.
India 91/0 after 18 overs
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (56)
Nawaz sends the first ball down leg and Rohit sweeps it behind square for a FOUR. Rohit then rotates strike by taping the next ball into the covers. Dhawan pushes the 4th ball to long on for a single. Nawaz sends the last ball outside off and Rohit rocks back and glides it through backward point for another boundary. 10 runs off the over.
India 85/0 after 17 overs
Pakistan are making it easy for the Indians as they pick up singles off every alternate delivery in the over. The Pakistani skipper needs to set up a more attacking field if he wants to break this partnership. 3 runs off the over.
India 75/0 after 16 overs
Rohit gets on outside edge to the first delivery and the ball goes through the slip region as the batsmen pick up 2 runs. Nawaz sends the 3rd ball outside off and Rohit drives it to long off for a single. Dhawan sends the next ball to cover for a run. Rohit knocks the 5th ball to long on to rotate strike again. 5 runs off the over.
India 72/0 after 15 overs
Pakistan aren’t putting much pressure on the batsmen as Rohit and Dhawan pick up 3 runs off Shadab’s over. They need to trouble the batsmen a bit more as it looks easy now for them to pick up the singles.
India 67/0 after 14 overs
Dhawan taps the first ball to cover and picks up a quick single. Rohit manages to push the 4th ball to long off for another single. Nawaz is doing well as he’s not giving the batsmen any room to find the boundaries. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 64/0 after 13 overs
Shadab Khan comes into the attack. Dhawan eases the 2nd ball to long on for a single. Rohit then tucks the next ball square to rotate strike. Shadab sends down a back of length delivery on the 5th ball and Dhawan punches it past extra cover for 2 runs. Dhawan then clears the front foot and pulls the last ball to deep midwicket for just one run. 5 runs off the over.
India 62/0 after 12 overs
Nawaz continues. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Nawaz flights the 4th ball and Rohit pushes it to cover for a run. Dhawan then sends the next ball to long on to rotate strike. 4 runs off the over.
India 57/0 after 11 overs
Mohammad Amir comes back into the attack. He starts with a couple of dot balls. Dhawan times the next shot beautifully as he sends the ball racing down the ground for a FOUR. He repeats the shot again on the last delivery sending the ball racing down the same zone for another FOUR. Brilliant timing from Dhawan. 8 runs off the over.
India 53/0 after 10 overs
Mohammad Nawaz comes into the attack and Dhawan is glad to have an opportunity to take off his helmet. He starts with two dot balls before sending the next ball wide. He sends the 3rd ball slower through the air and Dhawan is early through the shot as the ball hits his pads. Dhawan sweeps the 5th ball to short fine leg and Afridi does well to cut it off with a full length dive restricting the batsmen to a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 45/0 after 9 overs
Afridi starts with two dot balls before Dhawan taps the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Afridi bowls the 4th ball full outside off and Rohit lifts it majestically over covers for a FOUR. Rohit then defends the last two deliveries.
India 43/0 after 8 overs
Hasan offers some width on the first delivery and Dhawan opens the face of his bat and guides it past third man for a FOUR. Dhawan then edges the 3rd ball but there’s no one there at slips as the ball races to the third man fence for another FOUR. He then connects with the outer half of his bat on the next delivery sending the ball towards cover for a single. 9 runs off the over. India now need 200 runs to win.
India 38/0 after 7 overs
Afridi bangs the 2nd ball short and Rohit pulls it over backward square leg for a SIX. DROPPED! Afridi does brilliantly as he sends down a slower delivery and Rohit who was early into the shot ends up chipping it to extra cover. Imam looked like he panicked as the ball came towards him and drops an absolute sitter. Pakistan cannot afford these lapses. 6 runs off the over.
India 29/0 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Hasan Ali into the attack. Sharma on strike. He leaves the first ball for the wicketkeeper. FOUR. Second ball is short and Sharma goes on back foot and pulls the ball towards fine-leg boundary. Third and fourth balls are dot. Fifth ball is played to cover where misfiled gives batsman an easy single. Dot ball to end the over. Five runs off the over.
India 23/0 after 5 overs
Afridi continues. Dhawan on strike. A dot ball first up. FOUR. Sweet timing from Dhawan as he rolls his wrists to direct the ball towards mid-wicket boundary. Dhawan goes for a flash on third ball but misses and gets an inside edge no damage though. A dot on fourth. No runs off the next two balls.
India 18/0 after 4 overs
Amir continues. Dhawan on strike. A dot to start the over. Two runs on second ball as Dhawan plays the second ball towards on side. Next two balls are dot. FOUR. Fifth ball is pitched up and Dhawan goes on the back foot and punches the ball through cover for a boundary. Last ball is played to deep point and Dhawan gets a single. Seven runs off the over.
India 14/0 after 3 over
Shaheen Afridi will bowl the second over. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan plays the first ball to cover and takes a single. No runs off the second ball. Third ball swings away from Sharma and the batsman is beaten all ends up. No runs off the next balls as well. Fifth ball is a yorker. Good stuff from Afridi. Dot to end the over. Only a single.
India 7/0 after 2 over
Mohammad Amir will bowl thfirst over. Rohit Sharma on strike. Amir starts off with a dot. Sharma plays the second ball through point and takes two quick runs. Third is again a dot. Fourth ball is played down the fine leg for a single. Shikhar Dhawan on strike. Dhawan is off the mark as he plays the ball towards deep square leg and runs three. Sharma on strike. A dot on last ball. Six runs off the first over.
India 6/0 after first over
Indian chase beings in short while.
India will need another strong start from their openers as they look to chase down this total from Pakistan. It's not a very big total but certainly a competitive one and the Pakistani bowlers can make life difficult for the batsmen.