India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Dhawan and Sharma guide India to an emphatic 9 wickets win

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma: “Challenging conditions, well done to the boys. All of them showed great amount of character. We spoke about leaving past performances behind and give out our best today and that is what happened. I think he's matured as a bowler now, he understands his bowling and I think he understands what fields he needs to set and gotta keep it tight. Bhuvi also did the same. It was important to keep it tight and the spinners also did the same. When you keep them in control that's the kind of targets you get to chase. When Hardik got injured, the challenge was to field four spinners and we thought about a few combinations and in these conditions it is important to bowl spin. The entire bowling unit stuck to their task and hats off to them. With Shikhar I don't need to talk much. We have batted enough to know each other and our roles. We always knew that the new batsman will find it hard to settle and Shikhar and I knew it. Nothing is easy. I've really worked hard on those shots. It's important to put pressure on bowlers. They have one of the best bowling attacks. We understand the importance of the new ball.”