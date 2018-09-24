India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Dhawan and Sharma guide India to an emphatic 9 wickets win

Live now
highlights
Man of the Match
India win the match by 9 wickets
HUNDRED up for Sharma! 101(107)
WICKET! Dhawan run-out Ali/Hasan 114(100)
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 103 (96)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (65)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (56)
India need 238 runs from 50 overs to win
WICKET! Shadab b Bumrah 10 (16)
WICKET! Asif Ali b Chahal 30 (21)
WICKET! Shoaib Malik c Dhoni b Bumrah 78 (90)
WICKET! Ahmed c Sharma b Yadav 44 (66)
FIFTY up Malik! 50 (64)
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman lbw Kuldeep 31(44)
WICKET! Imam-ul-Haq lbw Chahal 10 (20)
That is that then. This brings us to the live coverage of this match. India next plays Afghanistan on Wednesday 26th September. For all the live action join us then. For now it is good-night!
Shikhar Dhawan Man of the Match: “I enjoyed my game and I've been in good touch and wanted to make the most of it. It's a good batting track and I have enjoyed the balance of it. Pakistan got a good bowling attack and I knew that as openers we had to stay and once I got set and I kept carrying on. As I've mentioned I wanted to be sensible with my shots and I've thrown it away in the past and I have learnt the lessons the hard way. The plan was not to lose wickets in the first 10 overs and Rohit played an amazing knock today and he's very good at converting 50s into 100s and that's something I've learnt from him”
For his brilliant century-114 off just 100 balls-Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma: “Challenging conditions, well done to the boys. All of them showed great amount of character. We spoke about leaving past performances behind and give out our best today and that is what happened. I think he's matured as a bowler now, he understands his bowling and I think he understands what fields he needs to set and gotta keep it tight. Bhuvi also did the same. It was important to keep it tight and the spinners also did the same. When you keep them in control that's the kind of targets you get to chase. When Hardik got injured, the challenge was to field four spinners and we thought about a few combinations and in these conditions it is important to bowl spin. The entire bowling unit stuck to their task and hats off to them. With Shikhar I don't need to talk much. We have batted enough to know each other and our roles. We always knew that the new batsman will find it hard to settle and Shikhar and I knew it. Nothing is easy. I've really worked hard on those shots. It's important to put pressure on bowlers. They have one of the best bowling attacks. We understand the importance of the new ball.”
Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "We made it tough for ourselves by dropping those catches. We were 20-25 runs short and if we would have held on to our catches we could have possibly made things interesting. The boys are doing the hard work but they're not able to take those crucial catches. The wicket was a bit difficult to play on in the afternoon as the cracks had widened up a bit. Had we got early wickets, this chase would have been certainly difficult. We have been losing a lot of wickets in the early overs and hence it becomes difficult to recover from such situations. The way they batted, all credit to them. Rohit and Dhawan were exceptional. They have shown better skills as compared to us. We need to work a lot on our skill level if at all we want to get into the final. It's a do-or-die match against Bangladesh, hopefully we'll come out on top."
This is India's biggest win over Pakistan
Malik continues. On strike is Sharma. Sharma starts the over with a single towards leg-side. Rayudu on strike. Second ball is a dot. Rayudu gets a leading edge on the third ball and takes a single. That single completes India’s win.
India 238/1 after 39.3 overs
Hasan Ali continues. On strike is Rayudu. He starts the over with two runs through mid-wicket. A single on second ball towards covers. No runs off the next two balls. A single by Sharma on the fifth ball towards backward-point. Rayudu on strike. Dot to end the over.
India 236/1 after 39 overs
Malik continues. On strike is Rayudu. Rayudu starts with a single on the first ball as he drills it towards long-off. Sharma on strike. Sharma drives the fourth ball towards long-off and gets a single. Rayudu gets another single on the last ball.
India 232/1 after 38 overs
Hasan Ali continues. Sharma on strike. First two balls are dots. Sharma gets a single on third ball towards mid-wicket. Rayudu gets another single on fourth ball to fine leg. SIX. Fifth ball is short and Sharma just stands in his crease and pulls the ball over square-leg boundary for a maximum. Last ball is a dot.
India 229/1 after 37 overs
Malik continues. On strike is Sharma. First ball is dot. Sharma plays the second ball towards square leg and gets two quick runs. Those two runs completes his century. What a fantastic knock by the captain. This his 19th ODI TON. Sharma gets a single on the third ball towards long-off. Rayudu on strike. Three dots to finish the over.
India 221/1 after 36 overs
HUNDRED up for Sharma! 101(107)
Hasan Ali continues. Sharma on strike. Sharma plays the first ball towards square-leg and settles for a single. Rayudu on strike. Next two balls are dots. Rayudu plays the fourth ball towards third man and gets a single. Sharma on strike. He uses his wrists and plays the ball to leg side and settles for a single. Rayudu on strike. FOUR. Deliberate from Rayudu as he gets a soft edge on the last ball and the ball runs down the third ban boundary.
India 218/1 after 35 overs
Malik continues. On strike is Sharma. Sharma starts with a single on the first ball towards leg-side. Dhawan gets another single on the second ball. OUT. Sharma plays the ball towards point and Dhawan takes off from the non-striker’s end. Sharma was not even looking towards Dhawan. As Dhawan turns back it is too late. Ball is returned to Malik who dislodges the bails. Ambati Ryudu is the new man in. Sharma gets a single on fourth ball towards long-off. Two dots to end the over.
India 211/1 after 34 overs
WICKET! Dhawan run-out Ali/Hasan 114(100)
Shaheen Afridi continues. Sharma on strike. He plays the first ball towards third man and gets a single. Dhawan on strike. FOUR. Dhawan completes his century in style as plays a boundary. He removes his helmet and acknowledges the crowd. This is his second ton of the series and 15th ODI Ton overall. SIX. A half-volley by the bowler on fourth ball and Dhawan dispatches the ball over cow-corner for a maximum. FOUR. Dhawan finishes the over in style as he drives the ball down the ground.
India 208/0 after 33 overs
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 103 (96)
Bowling change. Shoaib Malik into attack. Sharma on strike. Sharma starts the over with a single as he knocks the ball round the corner. Dhawan on strike. Second ball is dot. Dhawan takes a single on third ball down long-off. Brings Sharma on strike. Next two balls are dot. Last ball is played towards square leg and Sharma takes a single. Three runs off the over.
India 193/0 after 32 overs
Bowling change. Shaheen Afridi into the attack. Sharma on strike. Dot to start the over. Second ball is pitched down the leg side and Sharma turns it down the fine leg for two runs. FOUR. Third ball is short and Sharma hooks it to fine leg boundary. With that boundary he too moves into his 90s. Sharma plays a late cut on fourth ball and settles for a single. Fifth ball is dot. FOUR. Last ball is short and Dhawan plays an upper cut for a boundary.
India 190/0 after 31 overs