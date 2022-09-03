India vs Pakistan: anecdotes, trivia, players, shared history and bad blood

On both sides

Abdul Hafeez played three Test matches for India on their 1946 tour of England. After Partition, he became Pakistan’s first Test captain (he was Abdul Hafeez Kardar by then), and is often regarded as the Father of Pakistan cricket. Kardar was one of three cricketers to play for both India and Pakistan: Amir Elahi and Gul Mohammad were the others.

Five men born in Karachi, one in Lahore, and one in Comilla (now in Bangladesh) before Partition later played for India. Similarly, thirty-one cricketers born on the Indian side before Independence played for Pakistan. The most famous of them were the Mohammads – Hanif, Wazir, Mushtaq, and Sadiq – the only set of four brothers to play Test cricket.

Jahangir Khan played for India in the 1930s. His son Majid, and Majid’s son Bazid, both went on to play for Pakistan. Majid also led Pakistan, as did his two cousins, Javed Burki and – more famously – Imran Khan.

Similarly, Indian captain Ghulam Ahmed’s nephew Asif Iqbal – a former Hyderabad player – led Pakistan, as did Ghulam’s distant relative Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik.

Hating to lose

There have been only four five-match Test series in history, and two of them – in 1954/55 and 1960/61 – were between India and Pakistan. Both boards prepared slow, flat pitches on which both sides played excruciatingly boring cricket, almost bringing action to a standstill: they merely dreaded the idea of losing to each other.

There were three other draws – the last two Tests in 1952/53 and the first one in 1978/79 – making it a world record streak of 13 draws!

Catching a glimpse

No Test cricket was covered in India on television until the late 1960s. In that period, movie theatres often ran newsreels (a short news show) before the movie. That also had some clippings from major cricket matches.

In 1960/61, V.V. Kumar took 5-64 on Test debut, against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla. Eager to watch himself bowl, Kumar went to Wellington Cinema. Sure enough, they showed his bowling ahead of the Dilip Kumar movie.

The Lala

Political tension had put India-Pakistan cricket on a hold for 18 years. When cricket resumed, in 1978/79, Bishan Singh Bedi’s men flew out, escorted by a cohort of journalists. A coach and a Toyota awaited them at the airport.

Fatehsinhrao Gaekwad (‘Jackie Baroda’), the Indian team manager, was a former king, an MP, and more. Assuming that the Toyota had been for him, he made an advance.

The chauffeur pointed towards the coach. The Toyota had been for Lala Saheb. Lala Amarnath, the first man to score a Test hundred for India, had led India in their first Test series against Pakistan. He was born in Kapurthala but had grown up in Lahore, and was genuinely loved on the other side of the border.

Bee attack

Bees invaded the Test match between India and Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, in 1979/80. The cricketers and umpires flung themselves on to the ground and the crowd did their best to take cover.

Curiously, there was another bee invasion during another ODI between the same sides, in Visakhapatnam in 2005. No major damage was done in either case.

The Nightingale

The Indian team met Noor Jehan, the legendary singer, on their Pakistan tour of 1982/83. As manager, Jackie Baroda introduced Sunil Gavaskar (‘this is our captain, you must know him’), Noor Jehan responded with ‘no, I don’t know, I know only Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas.’

The words hurt the great man, more so because the Imran and Zaheer had demolished the Indians throughout the tour. When Noor Jehan was then introduced to him in similar fashion, Gavaskar was ready: ‘No, I know only Lata Mangeshkar.’

Silver screen

Mohsin Khan played 48 Test matches and 75 ODIs for Pakistan (11 and 14 against India). He married Indian actor Reena Roy, and became a Bollywood actor. He even won a Filmfare nomination for J.P. Dutta’s Batwara (1989), his debut film.

A decade and a half later, Mahesh Bhatt offered the lead role of Gangster (2006) to Shoaib Akhtar. The role went to Shiney Ahuja after Shoaib turned it down.

A tour called off

India’s 1984/85 tour of Pakistan was underway. The teams had played two Test matches and an ODI. In the second ODI, on 31 October 1984, India were 210-3 in 40 overs.

Back home, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on the same day. When news arrived in Pakistan, the match was abandoned midway, and the tour was called off.

The racist banner

India met Pakistan in the final of the 1984/85 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia. During the final, a banner bearing the text ‘Benson & Hedges Final: Bus Drivers versus Tram Conductors’ was spotted in the Melbourne Cricket Ground stands. The bearer got away with it.

Neutrality

Back in the 1980s, almost every touring sides criticised the Pakistani umpire teams. Home captain Imran Khan was already tired of the criticism. The proverbial straw broke the camel’s back when Australian captain Allan Border told him: ‘Just give me two umpires from Pakistan and we will beat the entire world.’

Imran had had enough. He talked to the authorities. During the Lahore Test match of Pakistan’s 1986/87 series against West Indies, Indian umpires Piloo Reporter and V.K. Ramaswamy thus became the first neutral officials in Test cricket since 1912.

Combined efforts

India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. Citing security reasons, Australia and West Indies both refused to tour Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan, who had not played a bilateral series since 1989/90 due to imminent frictions, sent a combined team as a gesture of solidarity, in Colombo.

Mohammad Azharuddin led this Willis India and Pakistan Combined XI. They won the match, the highlight of which was the dismissal of Ramesh Kaluwitharana: caught Sachin Tendulkar, bowled Wasim Akram.

The bat that travelled

Sachin Tendulkar had once requested Waqar Younis to take a bat to Pakistan’s great sporting hub of Sialkot to get a replica made. In 1996/97, during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Nairobi, Pakistan promoted a teenager called Shahid Afridi to No.3. Before that, Waqar had given him Tendulkar’s bat. Armed with it, Afridi slammed a hundred in 37 balls, at that point the fastest in ODI history.

A bizarre threat

When Pakistan toured India in 1998/99, the Shiv Sena issued an unusual threat: they would release venomous snakes during the Feroz Shah Kotla Test match. The Delhi & District Cricket Association responded by placing the best snake-charmers of the city at strategic points in the stadium.

Rise of an army

When India played Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup, four England-based Indian fans decided to watch the match as a group. Over time, their ‘army’ grew in size. The Bharat Army is now the largest group of Indian cricket fans that coordinates and travel to watch India play everywhere in the world.

An unusual star

Indian pacer L. Balaji became quite a sensation on the Pakistan tour of 2004/05, particularly among – but not restricted to – women. They would cheer every time he picked up a ball. Balaji, zara dheere chalo, they would sing in chorus, parodying an old Bollywood number…

Too high

When India and Pakistan played at the Gardens Eden in 2012/13, several rows of seats behind the sight screens had to be cordoned off for the first time at the historic venue. After all, they had to increase the height of the sight screen: the seven-foot-one Mohammad Irfan, the tallest individual in the history of international cricket, was playing that day.