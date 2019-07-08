App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: India bookmakers' favourites to win ICC World Cup

India have emerged as the bookmakers' favourites to win the ICC World Cup against New Zealand

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India have emerged as the bookmakers' favourites to win the ICC World Cup after an incredible run of form propelled them into the semi-finals with seven victories from nine outings. In the round-robin stage, two-time champions India's match against New Zealand was a washout, while their sole defeat came at the hands of hosts England.

India will take on New Zealand in Manchester on July 9 while five-time winners and holders Australia clash with old rivals England at Birmingham on July 11.

Leading online betting websites such as Ladbrokes and Betway predicted the Indian team to enter the July 14 final and win the showpiece at the hallowed Lord's.

Close

Ladbrokes pegged the odds of an outright win by India at 13/8, followed by England (15/8), Australia (11/4) and rank outsiders New Zealand (8/1).

related news

Betway also favoured India to be champions for the third time and placed the odds at 2.8, followed by England (3), Australia (3.8) and New Zealand (9.5).

The Virat Kohli–led Indian team finished at the top of the table after the end of the league stage with 15 points, followed by Australia (14), England (12) and New Zealand (11), who are coming into the semifinals after three successive defeats.

A 13/8 bet implies that the amount one bets will be multiplied by 13 and then divided by 8.

As per the betting websites, India's in-from opener Rohit Sharma is expected to be the highest scorer in the tournament (8/13 bet rate on Ladbrokes), followed by Australia's David Warner (11/8) and England's Joe Root (20/1).

India skipper Kohli also figures in the top 5 at a bet-rate of 33/1.

India vs New Zealand popular bets

Bet365

India: 3/10, New Zealand: 5/2

SkyBet

India: 1/3, New Zealand: 5/2

SportPessa

India: 3/11, New Zealand: 23/10

Ladbrokes

India: 1/3, New Zealand: 5/2

Other bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.