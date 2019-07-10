India vs New Zealand: Team can't always rely on Rohit, Kohli, others need to take responsibility, Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on July 10 led the cricketing fraternity in lauding the fighting spirit of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, but said the Indian batting can't always rely on the famed top-order to deliver the goods.

A visibly disappointed Tendulkar said Indian batsmen made a mountain out of a mole hill during their 240-run chase. India lost the match against New Zealand by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup.

"I am disappointed because we should have chased 240 without any doubt. It wasn't a big total. Yes, New Zealand got off to a dream start by picking those 3 wickets upfront," Tendulkar said.

Check all the live scores, updates, news, contests, videos and podcasts from Cricket World Cup 2019 here

"But I feel that we can't be all the time relying on Rohit (Sharma) to give a good start or Virat (Kohli) to come and make sure that a solid foundation is built. Players around them also will have to take more responsibility," the batting maestro told 'India Today'.

After restricting New Zealand to a modest 239 for eight, the famed Indian top-order failed for the first time in the tournament as Virat Kohli and his men were all out for 221 in 49.3 overs.

In fact, at ont point of time, India were completely down and out of the game after Kiwi bowlers reduced them to 92 for six.

But then, Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77) joined hands and stitched 116 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the contest.

"It's not fair all the time to expect Dhoni to come and finish the game. He has done it time and again," Tendulkar said.

He also lauded New Zealand's incisive bowling display and skipper Kane Williamson's tactical moves.

"There came a stage where New Zealand kept things simple. If you saw their fast bowlers, they didn't try too much upfront. They just bowled in the right areas, right channels and got those wickets," he said.

"I felt Kane Williamson's captaincy was incredible."



Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

Former India middle-order batsman VVS Laxman said Dhoni and Jadeja were brilliant even though they couldn't finish the job.

A heart-broken Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter,



Tough luck, boys. Well played. You've won hearts with your efforts throughout the tournament. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS— Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina feels despite being knocked out, India won millions of hearts with their performance in the World Cup.