Jun 13, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs New Zealand, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Last two unbeaten teams set for showdown
Catch all the live updates from match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Top
highlights
Players to watch out for
Pitch and Weather Prediction
India vs New Zealand Prediction
India vs New Zealand Possible XI
India Team News
Coming into this game
World Cup Standings
WATCH | Cric It With Ayaz: 'Rishabh Pant is the ideal replacement for Dhawan'
Weather update: Cloudy with light to moderate rain
Nottingham’s weather is expected to be cloudy with light to moderate rain today until about 6.00 pm. Around 50 mm rainfall is forecast across the day, according to The Weather Channel.
Players to watch out for:
Hardik Pandya - Pandya has looked in scintillating form with the bat, his quickfire 48 helped India reach 352 against Australia. With the conditions being overcast in Nottingham, he will play an important role with the ball too.
Trent Boult - Boult scalped four wickets against India in the warm-up match, three of which were of the top-four. He will be looking to take advantage of the overcast conditions and India's new batting top-four.
The weather hasn't been ideal ahead of this fixture and India will not be looking forward to facing the formidable New Zealand pace attack under overcast conditions. However, the Indian pacers have been impressive in the first two matches and along with the spinners can trouble any batting unit.
India vs New Zealand Pitch Report and Weather Prediction: The pitch in Nottingham is a bouncy one, the same one where Windies bowled Pakistan for just 108. Rain is expected on June 13 and will last until lunch time, according to weather reports.
India vs New Zealand Prediction:
India has won two consecutive games but the overcast condition and the new top-four batting order for the Indians may just give New Zealand the upper hand.
India vs New Zealand Possible XI
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.
The Indian players seemed in good spirits as they prepared for their clash against New Zealand.
India Team News:
Dhawan's injury which results in Rahul's probable elevation at the top will certainly bring Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik into the picture as far as the No.4 slot is concerned. Shankar's all-round abilities are pitted against Karthik's experience. The thick cloud cover and damp conditions could also bring in Mohammed Shami into the equation at the expense of one of the wrist spinners. In case both Shankar and Karthik find a place in the playing XI, then Kedar Jadhav will be the one to miss out.
Today's clash between India and New Zealand will have a quality Black Caps seam attack ready to make life difficult for a new opening pair that is likely to feature KL Rahul at the top alongside Rohit Sharma.
New Zealand have a good record against India at global events. Kane Williamson's men would be more than determined to win four-on-trot and maintain their pole position.
The Indian team's alternative strategy in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions if the weather does not play spoilsport.
Dhawan's century and Bhuvneshwar's spell help India thrash Australia by 36 runs
Catch all the top moments from India's dominant win against Australia.
Coming into this game:
India come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 36-run victory against Australia. Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a century as India posted a dominant total of 352/5. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah picked up 3 wickets each as India bowled out the Aussies for just 316. The only blot for India from that game is the fractured thumb that Dhawan sustained which rules him out of the tournament for upto three weeks.
New Zealand hammered Afghanistan in their previous outing bowling them out for just 172. James Neesham starred with the ball finishing with figures of 5/31. Kane Williamson then led his team to a 7-wicket victory with an unbeaten 79*.
World Cup Standings:
New Zealand come into this match sitting pretty at the top of the World Cup Table with 6 points from their 3 matches so far. India are not far behind them occupying fourth spot but having played just 2 games for their 4 points. Check out the updated points table here.
The only two unbeaten teams in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup are set for an epic showdown. Both India and New Zealand have enjoyed an immaculate record so far in the tournament but that is set to change once the two teams take the field today.
Hello and welcome to our live blog from match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.