India vs New Zealand, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Last two unbeaten teams set for showdown

Players to watch out for:

Hardik Pandya - Pandya has looked in scintillating form with the bat, his quickfire 48 helped India reach 352 against Australia. With the conditions being overcast in Nottingham, he will play an important role with the ball too.

Trent Boult - Boult scalped four wickets against India in the warm-up match, three of which were of the top-four. He will be looking to take advantage of the overcast conditions and India's new batting top-four.