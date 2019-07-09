India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Men in Blue target final berth with win over Kiwis

India will fancy bowling first considering Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's good form. However, there could be some changes in the line-up as number of right-handers in the New Zealand line-up may prompt India to drop one of the two wrist spinners. ​Yuzvendra Chahal, according to Kohli, was a forced change in the last game and it's still not clear whether there's been an injury issue.

Ravindra Jadeja was accurate in his first appearance and he could be in consideration. In case India go with three seamers, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then Kedar Jadhav, with his round-arm off-spin apart from cheeky strokes, could once again replace Dinesh Karthik in the middle-order.