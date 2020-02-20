App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs New Zealand: Kiwi skipper Williamson says WTC points system unfair, on eve of 1st Test

As per points system, the value for each Test match win in the upcoming two-match series is 60 points per game. However if it's an Ashes series, the value of a win is reduced to 24 as there are five matches.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not a fan of the points system used for the World Test Championship where a team gets a maximum of 120 points irrespective of the length of the series.

As per points system, the value for each Test match win in the upcoming two-match series is 60 points per game.

However if it's an Ashes series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24 as there are five matches.

"It's an interesting one. I guess there's an element to it that isn't fair. But I guess there is an effort in bringing context to Test cricket which wasn't there. So I mean the World Test Championship is a step in the right direction.

Also Read | Williamson promises quintessential NZ approach to handle IND pace

"It's not perfect but I guess after the first year or two of it, there'll always be efforts to continue to make it a better product," Williamson was guarded in his criticism on the eve of the first Test.

But he did mention that points distribution system needs to have a relook.

"It is a step in the right direction but there are so many parts to it that some teams playing five, some teams playing two, the difference in countries, there is just heaps of different parts to it that don't quite make the points of equal measure," said the Kiwi skipper.

"But we have all signed up for it and we are all keen to see how it unfolds and I'm sure it'll develop over time,” he said.

Williamson's sentiment was also echoed by one of his senior teammates Ross Taylor, who was also critical of the points system.

"There are probably still a few teething issues to go with the points system but it has brought context to cricket which is probably what ICC were after. Is it the ideal situation at the moment? Probably not. But it's a lot better now than it was before when we had nothing," Taylor had said during his interaction earlier this week.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand

