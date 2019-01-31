App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs New Zealand: India's worst batting performances in ODI

India's 10 lowest ODI totals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
103 all-out vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla, Aug 22 2010 |In the fifth match of the tri-angular series featuring India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Sri Lanka bowled India out on 103 and this time it was all-rounder Thisara Perera who troubled the Indian batting. Perera picked five-for. (Image: Reuters)
103 all-out vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, Aug 29 2008 | Sri Lanka were able to bowl out India on 103 thanks to its mystery spinner Ajanta Mendis. India were chasing a total of 227 and Menis picked up four wickets to break the back of Indian batting. The spinner finished with the figures of 4.3-2-10-4. India lost the match by 112 runs. (Image: Reuters)
100 all-out vs West Indies, Ahmedabad, 16-Nov-93 | (Image: Reuters, File Photo*)
100 all-out vs Australia, Sydney, 14-Jan-00|(Image: Reuters, File Photo*)
91 all-out vs South Africa,Durban, 22-Nov-06 |(Image: Reuters, File Photo)
88 all-out vs New Zealand, Dambulla, 10-Aug-10| (Image: Reuters)
79 all-out vs Pakistan, Sialkot, 13-Oct-78 | In the second ODI of India tour of Pakistan of 1978-79, batting first the visitors were bowled out on mere 79. Pakistan's Saleem Altaf and Sikander Bakht picked up two wickets while Hasan Jamil picked three. Pakistan chased the target without much fuss thus winning the match by eight wickets. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational)
78 all-out vs Sri Lanka, Kanpur, 24-Dec-86 | In the first ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of India, India were set a target of 196. But, thanks to the spin of Arjuna Ranatunga India were bowled out on 78. Ranatunga picked up four wickets. His wickets included the prized scalps of Kris Srikkanth, Ravi Shastri, Chandrakant Pandit and Charu Sharma. India lost the match by 117 runs. (Image: Reuters,  File Photo-Representational)
63 all-out vs Australia, Sydney, 08-Jan-81 | In the 9th Match, Benson & Hedges World Series Cup featuring Australia, India and Sri Lanka India were skittled out on mere 63. India were batting first and India's downfall was because of Greg Chappell's spell of 9.5-5-15-5. Australia cruised home with loss of one wicket thus defeating India by 9 wickets. (Image: Reuters)
54 all out vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 29-Oct-00 | In the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy at Sharjah chasing a total of 300 India were bowled out on 54. The wrecker in chief for Sri Lanka were Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan. India lost the match by an embarrassing margin of 245 run. (Image: Reuters)
54 all out vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 29-Oct-2000 | In the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy at Sharjah, chasing a total of 300 India were bowled out for 54. Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan ran through the Indian batting with a combined tally of 8 wickets. India lost the match by a margin of 245 run. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #cricket #India #India vs New Zealand #Slideshow #Sports

