India vs New Zealand: India's worst batting performances in ODI

100 all-out vs West Indies, Ahmedabad, 16-Nov-1993 | In the 6th match of C.A.B. Jubilee Tournament Hero Cup featuring India and West Indies, the Windies set a target of 203. The Indian batting line-up boasting the likes of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin could not cope up with the bowling of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh as the home side got bowled out for 100. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational)