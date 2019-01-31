India vs New Zealand: India's worst batting performances in ODI

India's 10 lowest ODI totals Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 103 all-out vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla, Aug 22 2010 |In the fifth match of the triangular series featuring India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, the Lankans bowled India out for 103 and this time it was all-rounder Thisara Perera who troubled the Indian batting. Perera picked a five-for. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 103 all-out vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, Aug 29 2008 | Sri Lanka were able to bowl out India for 103 thanks to its mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis. India were chasing a total of 227 and Mendis picked up four wickets to break the back of Indian batting. The spinner finished with the figures of 4.3-2-10-4. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 100 all-out vs West Indies, Ahmedabad, 16-Nov-1993 | In the 6th match of C.A.B. Jubilee Tournament Hero Cup featuring India and West Indies, the Windies set a target of 203. The Indian batting line-up boasting the likes of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin could not cope up with the bowling of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh as the home side got bowled out for 100. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational) 4/11 100 all-out vs Australia, Sydney, 14-Jan-2000| India were playing Australia in the fourth match of the Carlton & United Series. Glenn Mcgrath & Co cleaned up India for 100. Australia chased the target with ease and won the match by 5 wickets. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational) 5/11 92 all-out vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 21-Jan-2019 | In the fourth match of the five-match ODI series, India were bowled out for a paltry 92 as Trent Boult ran through the Indian batting line-up with a five-for. NZ chased down the target in under 15 overs to win the match by 8 wickets. (Image: AP) 6/11 91 all-out vs South Africa, Durban, 22-Nov-2006 | In the day-night encounter between South Africa and India, the visitors got bowled out for 91. South Africa's pace attack of Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Andre Nel and Jack Kallis punctured India's batting line-up to win the match by 157 runs. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational) 7/11 88 all-out vs New Zealand, Dambulla, 10-Aug-2010| In the first ODI of the triangular series featuring India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the Blackcaps set India a target of 289 thanks to fifties from Ross Taylor and Scott Styris. Daryl Tuffey's three wickets helped the Kiwis win by a margin of 200 runs. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 79 all-out vs Pakistan, Sialkot, 13-Oct-1978 | In the second ODI of India's tour of Pakistan of 1978-79, batting first the visitors were bowled out for 79. Pakistan chased down the target losing only 2 wickets. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational) 9/11 78 all-out vs Sri Lanka, Kanpur, 24-Dec-1986 | In the first ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of India, India were set a target of 196. But, thanks to the spin of Arjuna Ranatunga India were bowled out for 78. Ranatunga picked up four wickets. India lost the match by 117 runs. (Image: Reuters, File Photo-Representational) 10/11 63 all-out vs Australia, Sydney, 08-Jan-81 | In the 9th match of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup featuring Australia, India and Sri Lanka India were skittled out for 63. Batting first, India's downfall was caused by Greg Chappell's spell of 9.5-5-15-5. Australia cruised home losing just a single wicket. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 54 all out vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 29-Oct-2000 | In the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy at Sharjah, chasing a total of 300 India were bowled out for 54. Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan ran through the Indian batting with a combined tally of 8 wickets. India lost the match by a margin of 245 run. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:40 pm