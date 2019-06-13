App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Full schedule
  • England ENG
    West Indies WI
    The Rose Bowl, Southampton

    14 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Sri Lanka SL
    Australia AUS
    The Oval, London

    15 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • South Africa SA
    Afghanistan AFG
    Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

    15-16 Jun, 2019, 18:00 IST

LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 13, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Catch all the highlights from match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

highlights

  • Jun 13, 07:50 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. There's another big match lined up for tomorrow with West Indies set to go up against host England. Let's hope the skies remain clear and we can have a full match tomorrow. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Jun 13, 07:49 PM (IST)

    That's the fourth match so far which has been washed out at the tournament. The result means that India move up to third spot on the Points Table with 5 points from 3 matches. New Zealand continue to occupy top-spot with 7 points from 4 matches. Check out the updated points table here. 

  • Jun 13, 07:37 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 07:36 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 07:35 PM (IST)

    Horrible news for all cricket fans waiting to enjoy some of the action. The match has been called off with both teams taking home a point each. The two teams remain the only sides yet to be beaten in the tournament.

  • Jun 13, 07:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 07:17 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 07:08 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 07:07 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 07:01 PM (IST)

    Update: 

    The rains continue to pour at Nottingham. The latest news is that the Umpires will inspect conditions at 7 PM but it isn't expected to yeild any favourable results. 

  • Jun 13, 06:53 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Update: 

    The latest news from Trent Bridge, Nottingham is that the players will have the Lunch break at 5.30 PM IST. This will be followed by another inspection at 6 PM IST. It isn't looking good however as the rains have returned and its unlikely that the groundsmen will be able to get the outfield dry enough for play. 

  • Jun 13, 05:18 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Things just aren't looking good at the moment. It was dry for a while before the skies opened up once again. We continue our long wait as the next inspection is scheduled for 5 PM IST but it doesn't look likely that we'll have play anytime soon. Remember the cut-off time to call off the game is around 8.30 PM IST. 

  • Jun 13, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:46 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:15 PM (IST)

    The Umpires say the outfield is too wet for play to begin. The groundsmen have a tough task ahead of them considering the entire field isn't covered when it rains. 

  • Jun 13, 04:14 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Update: 

    Another inpection will be held at 5.00 PM IST as the Umpire's aren't currently satisfied with the playing conditions. This isn't looking good at the moment. 

  • Jun 13, 04:12 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:10 PM (IST)

    The Umpires have had a look around and walked back. We await the official announcement. Remember the cut off time for a game is around 8.30 PM IST. That is when the game must start in-order to enjoy a 20-over contest. 

  • Jun 13, 04:05 PM (IST)

    The umpires have walked out onto the field for the official inspection. Let's hope we can atleast have a 30-over contest today. 

  • Jun 13, 04:04 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 03:57 PM (IST)

    The groundsmen seem to be the only ones with something to do at the moment as once again they pull off the covers with hope that play could get underway. We await what the Umpires have to say when they inspect the ground at 4 PM IST. 

  • Jun 13, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 03:28 PM (IST)
