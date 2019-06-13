Jun 13, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. There's another big match lined up for tomorrow with West Indies set to go up against host England. Let's hope the skies remain clear and we can have a full match tomorrow. Till then it's goodbye!
That's the fourth match so far which has been washed out at the tournament. The result means that India move up to third spot on the Points Table with 5 points from 3 matches. New Zealand continue to occupy top-spot with 7 points from 4 matches. Check out the updated points table here.
Horrible news for all cricket fans waiting to enjoy some of the action. The match has been called off with both teams taking home a point each. The two teams remain the only sides yet to be beaten in the tournament.
Update:
The rains continue to pour at Nottingham. The latest news is that the Umpires will inspect conditions at 7 PM but it isn't expected to yeild any favourable results.
Update:
The latest news from Trent Bridge, Nottingham is that the players will have the Lunch break at 5.30 PM IST. This will be followed by another inspection at 6 PM IST. It isn't looking good however as the rains have returned and its unlikely that the groundsmen will be able to get the outfield dry enough for play.
Things just aren't looking good at the moment. It was dry for a while before the skies opened up once again. We continue our long wait as the next inspection is scheduled for 5 PM IST but it doesn't look likely that we'll have play anytime soon. Remember the cut-off time to call off the game is around 8.30 PM IST.
The Umpires say the outfield is too wet for play to begin. The groundsmen have a tough task ahead of them considering the entire field isn't covered when it rains.
Update:
Another inpection will be held at 5.00 PM IST as the Umpire's aren't currently satisfied with the playing conditions. This isn't looking good at the moment.
The Umpires have had a look around and walked back. We await the official announcement. Remember the cut off time for a game is around 8.30 PM IST. That is when the game must start in-order to enjoy a 20-over contest.
The umpires have walked out onto the field for the official inspection. Let's hope we can atleast have a 30-over contest today.
The groundsmen seem to be the only ones with something to do at the moment as once again they pull off the covers with hope that play could get underway. We await what the Umpires have to say when they inspect the ground at 4 PM IST.