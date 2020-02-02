India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Highlights: Bumrah, Rohit star as IND seal 5-0 series whitewash

Tim Seifert who was responsible for Bruce’s run out dismissal, redeemed himself by stitching together a 99-run partnership with Ross Taylor. 35-year-old Taylor was playing in his 100th T20I becoming the first Kiwi to reach that mark. Seifert brought up his 50 off just 29 balls in the 13th over. However he was dismissed immediately by Navdeep Saini who got him caught out with a sharp short delivery. New Zealand were comfortably placed at 116/4 when Seifert walked back needing 48 from 44 balls to win. (Image: AP)