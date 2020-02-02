India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Highlights: Bumrah, Rohit star as IND seal 5-0 series whitewash

Catch all the top moments from the fifth T20 International between New Zealand and India played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 With an imposing 4-0 lead in the series, India took on New Zealand in the 5th T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India made one change, resting Virat Kohli as Rohit Sharma returned and took on the captaincy for this game. New Zealand named an unchanged side as Tim Southee was once again filling in for the injured Kane Williamson. Rohit won the Toss and opted to bat. (Image: AP) 2/8 Scott Kuggeleijn gave New Zealand the perfect start, getting Sanju Samson caught out in the 2nd over. Samson returned with just 2 runs to his name. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul then stitched together a brilliant 88-run partnership to steady the innings. (Image: AP) 3/8 Rahul was the first to depart when he got a thick leading edge against Bennett in the 12th over. Rahul returned with 45 off 33 balls. Rohit however continued to punish the Kiwi bowlers and brought up his half-century off just 35 balls in the 16th over. (Image: AP) 4/8 Rohit and Shreyas Iyer added 42 runs off 31 balls together before the stand-in captain was forced to retire hurt in the 17th over. Rohit limped back to the dressing room with a calf injury after scoring 60 off just 41 balls. Shivam Dube made just 5 runs before getting caught out against Kuggeleijn in the 19th over. Manish Pandey (11* off 4 balls) then played a handy cameo and together with Iyer (33* off 31 balls) helped India post 163/3. 5/8 With Rohit injured, KL Rahul took on the captaincy for India. Jasprit Bumrah gave the team a perfect start when he trapped Martin Guptill (2) LBW in the 2nd over bowling out a wicket-maiden. Colin Munro took 10 runs off the first 2 balls against Washington Sundar in the next over. However, Sundar castled Munro on the 3rd delivery sending him back with 15 runs. Rahul and Samson then combined to run out Tom Bruce on a duck in the 4th over. New Zealand were down 17/3 when Bruce walked back. (Image: AP) 6/8 Tim Seifert who was responsible for Bruce’s run out dismissal, redeemed himself by stitching together a 99-run partnership with Ross Taylor. 35-year-old Taylor was playing in his 100th T20I becoming the first Kiwi to reach that mark. Seifert brought up his 50 off just 29 balls in the 13th over. However he was dismissed immediately by Navdeep Saini who got him caught out with a sharp short delivery. New Zealand were comfortably placed at 116/4 when Seifert walked back needing 48 from 44 balls to win. (Image: AP) 7/8 Bumrah send down an inch-perfect yorker to clean up Daryl Mitchell on just 2 runs in the 13th over. Taylor brought up his 50 off 42 balls in the 16th over. The Kiwis however struggled to score and Shardul Thakur landed a heavy double-blow dismissing Santner (6) and Kuggeleijn (0) in the 17th over. New Zealand were reduced to 132/7 when Kuggeleijn walked back. 8/8 Navdeep Saini got Taylor (53 off 47 balls) caught behind in the 18th over and Bumrah then sent back Tim Southee (6) in the very next over to put India on the brink of victory. Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett could only 15 runs off the last 10 balls as India won by 7 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-1-12-3 while KL Rahul was awarded with the Man of Series trophy. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 2, 2020 07:11 pm