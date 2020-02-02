India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Rahul, Rohit put pressure on NZ despite losing Samson early

Kuggeleijn starts with a short delivery which Rahul only nudges to the man at square leg. The 2nd ball is fuller onto the stumps and Rahul uses his wrists to flick through midwicket for 2 runs. He then guides the 3rd ball to fine leg for a single. Rohit looks to play across the line on the 4th ball but gets beaten by a distance as it seams away off the pitch. New Zealand bring back the man at slip after that delivery. Rohit however safely punches the 5th ball to deep backward point for a run. The last ball is short down leg and Rahul misses with the pull as the ball escapes past a diving Seifert for FIVE wides. Kuggeleijn has to bowl that again and Rahul just flicks the last ball to mid-on. 9 runs off the over.

India 34/1 after 4 overs.