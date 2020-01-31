India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Score: Munro, Guptill look for good start chasing IND's 165/8

Live now
Jan 31, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FIFTY up for Pandey! 50 (36)
WICKET! Thakur c Southee b Bennett 20 (15)
WICKET! Sundar b Santner 0 (3)
WICKET! Dube c Bruce b Sodhi 12 (9)
WICKET! Rahul c Santner b Sodhi 39 (26)
WICKET! Iyer c Seifert b Sodhi 1 (7)
WICKET! Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 (9)
WICKET! Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8 (5)
Pitch Report
IND vs NZ Playing XI
Toss
FOUR! Munro skips down the track and lofts the full delivery over mid-off.
Guptill flicks the 1st delivery to mid-on for a quick single. Munro defends the 2nd delivery but it’s called a dead ball as the bails just flew off at the bowler’s end due to the wind. Munro has a swing and misses at the next delivery. He then pulls the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a single. The 4th delivery just takes off after hitting the deck and flies off the splice of the bat but lands short of Thakur. Guptill recovers after that and flicks the 5th ball to deep square leg for a single. Munro looks to play across the line on the last delivery but misses as the lobs high off the pads for a leg bye. 4 runs off the over.
New Zealand 4/0 after the first over.
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro walk out to open the New Zealand innings. Shardul Thakur has the ball for the first over with Guptill on strike.
Top innings from Pandey bringing up 50 off just 36 balls without hitting a single maximum. He's managed to give India a total which the bowlers can defend. Incidentally the lowest total successfully defended in a T20I in New Zealand was 165 by South Africa against the Kiwis in Auckland back in 2012. Can the Indian bowling attack emulate that success? We won't have to wait long to find out.
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack for the final over. He starts with a slower back of length delivery which Pandey slaps powerfully through cover for FOUR. Kuggeleijn responds with a wide yorker which Pandey only squeezes out to point for a single. Saini swings at the short delivery and misses but Pandey is lightening quick as he manages to steal a bye and reach safely despite Seifert hitting the stumps with an underarm throw. The next ball is wide outside off and has to be bowled again. The 4th ball is a slower delivery and Pandey mistimes the shot sending it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Kuggeleijn sends down a full pacy delivery and Pandey only manages to squeeze it out to long-on for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the middle-order batsman. He’s put in a real shift today despite wickets falling at the other end. Kuggeleijn ends with a wide yorker and Saini misses with the attempted swing but they still manage to steal bye. 11 runs off the over.
India 165/8 after 20 overs.
FOUR! Short outside off from Kuggeleijn and Pandey slaps it through cover.
Bennett starts with a full delivery onto the stumps which Saini defends. Saini has a swing at the 2nd delivery but misses as the ball bounces over the stumps. He connects however with the 3rd ball sending it flying over point for FOUR. Bennett replies with a well-directed bouncer which whizzes past Saini’s attempted cut. Bennett sends down a slower delivery and Saini crunches it through extra cover for FOUR. The last ball is full sliding down leg and Saini manages to flick it to deep midwicket and they run hard for 2 runs. 10 runs off the over and more importantly Pandey will be on strike for the final over.
India 154/8 after 19 overs.