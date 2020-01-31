India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Score: Munro, Guptill look for good start chasing IND's 165/8

Guptill flicks the 1st delivery to mid-on for a quick single. Munro defends the 2nd delivery but it’s called a dead ball as the bails just flew off at the bowler’s end due to the wind. Munro has a swing and misses at the next delivery. He then pulls the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a single. The 4th delivery just takes off after hitting the deck and flies off the splice of the bat but lands short of Thakur. Guptill recovers after that and flicks the 5th ball to deep square leg for a single. Munro looks to play across the line on the last delivery but misses as the lobs high off the pads for a leg bye. 4 runs off the over.

New Zealand 4/0 after the first over.