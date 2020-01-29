App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Rohit says he didn't know what to expect in Super Over

Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, Rohit top-scored in India's 179 for five with a 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jasprit Bumrah was surprisingly expensive in this game and in the Super Over, Williamson and Guptill together plundered 17 runs. For India, Rohit and Rahul walked out to bat in the Super Over. The duo were able to only score 8 runs off the first 4 balls. With their backs against the wall needing 10 off the last 2 balls, Rohit hammered Southee for back-to-back sixes. The win also sealed India’s first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand. (Image: AP)

Rohit Sharma on January 29 said he went into the Super Over slightly unsure as he had not batted in such a situation before. However, he seemed completely in control of the proceedings and smashed consecutive sixes off the final two balls of the Super Over to give India their maiden series win in New Zealand.

"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes)," Rohit said.

In Pics | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Rohit's back-to-back sixes seal Super Over thriller

Close

Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, Rohit top-scored in India's 179 for five with a 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.

"The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today," Rohit said.

"We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games important players need to step up and get counted," said the star opener.

The fourth T20 International will be played in Wellington on January 31.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand

