India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score: Munro, Guptill depart in quick succession

Yuzvendra Chahal enters the attack. Kohli going with his spinner in the powerplay overs. Munro welcomes him with a sweep through backward square leg for FOUR. Chahal gets some good turn on the 2nd ball which cuts through Munro and deflects off Rahul’s gloves for a bye. ALMOST! Chahal draws a thick edge and Kohli at first slip gets a hand behind the ball but it still escapes to third man for FOUR. Guptill then defends the 4th ball back to the bowler. He gets down on one knee and has a big slog at the 5th delivery but misses completely as the ball just misses the stumps. Guptill then ends the over with a single. 10 runs off the over.

New Zealand 43/0 after 5 overs.