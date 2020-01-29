India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score: Munro, Guptill depart in quick succession

Live now
Jan 29, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Munro st Rahul b Jadeja 14 (16)
WICKET! Guptill c Samson (sub) b Thakur 31 (21)
WICKET! Kohli c Southee b Bennett 38 (27)
WICKET! Iyer st Seifert b Santner 17 (16)
WICKET! Dube c Sodhi b Bennett 3 (7)
WICKET! Rohit c Southee b Bennett 65 (40)
WICKET! Rahul c Munro b de Grandhomme 27 (19)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (23)
Pitch Report
IND vs NZ Playing XI
Toss
Shivam Dube enters the attack. The batsmen take easy singles on the first two balls. The 2nd delivery sits up nicely for Santner who has all the time to pull it over midwicket for FOUR. He then slashes at the 3rd ball which is short outside off but gets just a single. Williamson makes good use of the paddle shot as he scoops the fuller ball over square leg for SIX. He then looks to cut the last ball but it miscues it down the ground for a run. 14 runs off the over.
New Zealand 67/2 after 8 overs.
SIX! Williamson gets down on one knee and just paddles the fuller delivery over backward square leg.
FOUR! Dube bangs the ball short but doesn't get enough bounce as Santner pulls it over midwicket.
Ravindra Jadeja enters the attack. Williamson eases the 1st ball to long-off for a single. STUMPED! Munro skips forward and heaves at the 2nd delivery but connects with thin air as Rahul whips off the bails. Jadeja immediately imposing himself on proceedings. Mitchell Santner walks out to bat. New Zealand will be hoping Santner can connect with a few big shots and accelerate the scoring rate. Santner gets beaten past the inside edge on the 3rd delivery as Jadeja gets the ball to turn. He then flicks the 4th ball for a single. Williamson doesn’t manage to pierce the gaps on the last two balls. Brilliant from Jadeja as just 2 runs and a wicket come off it.
New Zealand 53/2 after 7 overs.
WICKET! Munro st Rahul b Jadeja 14 (16)
Munro advances forward but Jadeja spots the movement and fires the ball short well outside off. The opener misses completely as Rahul whips off the bails.
Shardul Thakur returns to the attack. Guptill blocks out the 1st ball with soft hands and wants a quick single but is sent back. He then slashes at the 2nd ball but misses. Guptill connects sweetly with the pull on the 3rd ball for FOUR. CAUGHT! The short ball does the trick as Guptill slaps it over cover but Samson covers the ground and takes a good diving catch. Kane Williamson walks out to bat. Thakur sends down a brilliant slower delivery and Williamson swings at it but misses. The ball however slips through and goes past a diving Rahul for FOUR byes. Thakur does well to end with a dot ball. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
New Zealand 51/1 after 6 overs.
WICKET! Guptill c Samson (sub) b Thakur 31 (21)
Thakur sends down a short delivery outside off and Guptill looks to slap it over cover. The ball is too close to Samson who does really well to take a good diving catch at sweeper cover.
FOUR! Thakur sends down a short delivery and Guptill pulls it powerfully through midwicket.
Yuzvendra Chahal enters the attack. Kohli going with his spinner in the powerplay overs. Munro welcomes him with a sweep through backward square leg for FOUR. Chahal gets some good turn on the 2nd ball which cuts through Munro and deflects off Rahul’s gloves for a bye. ALMOST! Chahal draws a thick edge and Kohli at first slip gets a hand behind the ball but it still escapes to third man for FOUR. Guptill then defends the 4th ball back to the bowler. He gets down on one knee and has a big slog at the 5th delivery but misses completely as the ball just misses the stumps. Guptill then ends the over with a single. 10 runs off the over.
New Zealand 43/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Guptill gets a dangerous edge which just flies past the man at slip and escapes to the boundary.