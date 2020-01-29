India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Highlights: Rohit's back-to-back sixes seal Super Over thriller

Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner added 36 runs for the third wicket before Santner was castled by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th over. Santner was able to just make 9 off 11 balls. Williamson was in fine form and soon brought up his 50 off just 28 balls with a boundary in the 14th over. de Grandhomme meanwhile made 5 off 12 balls before getting caught out off the bowling of Shardul Thakur in the 16th over. (Image: AP)