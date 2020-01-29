India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Highlights: Rohit's back-to-back sixes seal Super Over thriller

Catch all the top moments from the third T20I between India and New Zealand played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Carrying a 2-0 lead in the series following victories at Eden Park, India squared off against New Zealand with a chance to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton on January 26. India named an unchanged Playing XI, while New Zealand made one change with Scott Kuggeleijn replacing Blair Tickner. Williamson won his third consecutive Toss but this time opted to bowl. (Image: AP) 2/8 India got off to a blazing start thanks to some incredible power hitting by their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Rohit was the aggressor in the partnership hammering Hamish Bennett for 6,6,4,4,6 off consecutive balls in the second over. The ‘Hitman’ brought up his 50 off just 23 balls in the 6th over. (Image: AP) 3/8 Together Rohit and Rahul scored 89 off 64 balls before the partnership was broken by Colin de Grandhomme who got Rahul caught out on just 27 runs in the 9th over. India sent out Shivam Dube to bat at no. 3 but the move backfired as Rohit and Shivam Dube were then dismissed in successive overs. Rohit returned with 65 off 40 balls while Dube made just 3 off 7 balls. (Image: AP) 4/8 Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India rebuild adding 46 runs for the 4th wicket. Iyer was the first to depart when Santner got him stumped in the 17th over. Kohli was caught out in the penultimate over when going for a big shot against Bennett. Kohli walked back with 38 off 27 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey gave India a late burst scoring 19 off the last 7 balls to help India post 179/5 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 5/8 Martin Guptill and Colin Munro got the Kiwis off to a solid start with a 47-run partnership for the first wicket. Shardul Thakur provided the breakthrough when he got Guptill caught out in the 6th over. Guptill made 31 off 21 balls. Jadeja then got Munro stumped in the very next over with the opener scoring just 14 off 16 balls. New Zealand were reduced to 52/2. (Image: AP) 6/8 Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner added 36 runs for the third wicket before Santner was castled by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th over. Santner was able to just make 9 off 11 balls. Williamson was in fine form and soon brought up his 50 off just 28 balls with a boundary in the 14th over. de Grandhomme meanwhile made 5 off 12 balls before getting caught out off the bowling of Shardul Thakur in the 16th over. (Image: AP) 7/8 Williamson and Ross Taylor scored 41 off 21 balls taking New Zealand to the cusp of victory. With just 2 runs required off the last 4 balls, Williamson was caught behind when going for a late cut against Mohammed Shami. The Kiwi captain returned after a brilliant knock of 95 off just 48 balls. Then with 1 run required off the final delivery, Shami castled Taylor to push the match into a Super Over. (Image: AP) 8/8 Jasprit Bumrah was surprisingly expensive in this game and in the Super Over, Williamson and Guptill together plundered 17 runs. For India, Rohit and Rahul walked out to bat in the Super Over. The duo were able to only score 8 runs off the first 4 balls. With their backs against the wall needing 10 off the last 2 balls, Rohit hammered Southee for back-to-back sixes. The win also sealed India’s first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:17 pm