India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: Williamson returns as NZ win Toss, opt to bowl

Kane Williamson (New Zealand Captain): We are going to have a bowl. Obviously a new surface, yes a few unknowns. We will have to wait and see, usually it's a good surface. The fight throughout, something that we can be proud of. Staying in there and putting the pressure on the opposition. India has been really pleasing to see, so hopefully we can keep continuing some of those things. I am good. Two changes, Santner comes in for Chapman and Tom Blundell is out. Bringing Mitch back as he's one of our main spinning options.