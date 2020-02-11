Live now
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: Williamson returns as NZ win Toss, opt to bowl
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Follow the live score and updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand being played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
IND vs NZ Toss: New Zealand win Toss and opt to bowl.
Playing XIs:
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett.
Pitch Report: VVS Laxman and Scott Styris in their pitch report say that there isn't a single cloud in the sky. The average first innings score is close to 277. Beneath the wicket, it's rock-solid. There will be some lateral movement for the pacers as it has got a good grass cover. They'll be a little bit of spongy bounce too and as the innings progresses, it will flatten out.
Virat Kohli (India Captain): We wanted to bat first anyway. As Kane said, it's a new surface. Plus we wanted to put up a total on the board. We don't have anything to lose, so can go out there and play positive cricket. The ODI series has been a good learning for us. When you are playing so much, you will win and lose some. One change. Kedar Jadhav is sitting out of this game and Manish Pandey comes in.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand Captain): We are going to have a bowl. Obviously a new surface, yes a few unknowns. We will have to wait and see, usually it's a good surface. The fight throughout, something that we can be proud of. Staying in there and putting the pressure on the opposition. India has been really pleasing to see, so hopefully we can keep continuing some of those things. I am good. Two changes, Santner comes in for Chapman and Tom Blundell is out. Bringing Mitch back as he's one of our main spinning options.
The two captains are down in the middle for the Toss and there is some encouraging news for New Zealand as Kane Williamson returns to lead the side.
Shreyas Iyer scored a fighting half-century but was dismissed soon after as India were down to 153/7. Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja then stitched an unlikely partnership to give India some late hope but the Men in Blue eventually fell short of 22 runs as the Kiwis avenged their T20I series defeat by clinching the ODI series with a game still to play.
With the series on the line, India's openers didn't get off to a great start as Mayank Agarwal made just 3 before getting caught out and Prithvi Shaw hit six 4s during a short but entertaining innings but was castled by the debutant Kyle Jamieson on just 24 runs. To make matters worse, Tim Southee castled Indian skipper Kohli and Colin de Grandhomme sent back KL Rahul in quick succession.
