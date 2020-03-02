App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Kohli irked after NZ scribe asks about his celebration of Williamson's dismissal

Following India's seven wicket loss, one of the local journalists sought Kohli's reaction on allegedly swearing at Williamson and that did not go down well with the away team captain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India captain Virat Kohli on March 2 got annoyed after being asked about his animated celebrations over Kane Williamson's dismissal on day two of the second Test before clarifying that match referee Ranjan Madugalle had no issues with what happened. However, when Williamson was asked about the incident, New Zealand captain downplayed the incident, saying it was "typical of Virat, who plays the game with lot of passion".

Following India's seven wicket loss, one of the local journalists sought Kohli's reaction on allegedly swearing at Williamson and that did not go down well with the away team captain. India lost the series 0-2.

"What do you think? I am asking you the answer," the irritation was writ large on Indian skipper's face as he came up with a sharp retort.

Close

"You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened," said Kohli.

related news

It was on day two when Williamson was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah and Kohli was animated as ever in his celebrations. Kohli also gestured the crowd to keep quiet.

When Williamson was asked about Kohli's celebrations, he simply laughed it off.

"It is Virat and he is passionate on the field. I don't think we need to read too much into it," Williamson told PTI.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.