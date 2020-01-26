India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Brilliant bowling from IND restricts NZ to 132/5

Jadeja gets some good turn on the 1st ball but it’s too much and called a wide. Seifert then goes for the reverse-hit but misses as Rahul whips off the bails but the foot was planted in. Seifert then slices the 2nd ball to backward point and it lands just short of Kohli who cuts it off with a dive. He then punches the 3rd ball for a single. Taylor goes for the sweep on the 4th ball but misses. He connects on the next ball but gets just a single at square leg. The last ball is wide down leg as they also rotate strike. Jadeja has to bowl that again and Taylor slaps the last ball to long-off for a single. 6 runs off the over.

New Zealand 115/4 after 17 overs.