India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Brilliant bowling from IND restricts NZ to 132/5
Catch all the live score and updates from the second T20 International between New Zealand and India being played at Eden Park, Auckland. Top
highlights
Brilliant bowling display from India and now it's up to their batsmen to take the team home. Stay tuned for all the action from the run chase.
Taylor slaps the 1st ball from Bumrah straight down the ground for a single. The 2nd ball is slower outside off and Seifert has a heave at it but misses. Bumrah follows that up with a searing yorker which Seifert digs out for just a run. CAUGHT! Bumrah gets his reward this time as Rohit takes the catch safely despite the ball again travelling high in the night sky. Mitchell Santner walks out to replace Taylor. Seifert finally manages to loft the 5th delivery high over cover for SIX. Bumrah responds with a low full toss which the batsman only squeezes out for a run. Just 9 runs off the over.
New Zealand 132/5 after 20 overs.
SIX! Seifert just lofts the full delivery high over long-off.
Taylor connects with the top-edge while looking to pull through midwicket sending the ball high towards Rohit who does well to keep his eyes on the ball and take the catch.
Mohammed Shami returns to the attack. Taylor pulls the 1st ball through midwicket for 2 runs. Iyer does well to cut off the boundary but now he seems to have injured himself in the process and walks off the field. Taylor looks to paddle the 2nd delivery but guides the ball back onto his helmet and recovers quickly to steal a quick single. Shami sends down a high full toss on the 3rd delivery which Seifert swings at but misses. The 4th ball is a good yorker which Seifert doesn’t connect cleanly with as they only steal a single. Another pinpoint yorker and Taylor only manages to dig it out to cover for a single. Shami ends the over superbly with a back of length delivery which just whizzes past the attempted swing. Just 5 runs off the penultimate bowler. This is really impressive bowling from India.
New Zealand 123/4 after 19 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack. Shami has returned onto the field and could still be able to bowl. Bumrah starts superbly with two well-disguised slower deliveries as Taylor swings and misses on both occasions. DROPPED! Bumrah should’ve had a wicket as Taylor mistimes the shot sending the ball high to long-on where Kohli is well stationed for a regulation catch. The ball just pops out of the hands of the Indian skipper who is shocked and even messes up the throw back to the keeper. Bumrah sends down a yorker on the 4th delivery which Seifert digs out to fine leg and Rohit does well to keep them down to a single. Taylor squeezes out the 5th ball to midwicket for a run. Bumrah ends superbly as Seifert can only block out the final delivery. Just 3 runs off the 18th over.
New Zealand 118/4 after 18 overs.
Jadeja gets some good turn on the 1st ball but it’s too much and called a wide. Seifert then goes for the reverse-hit but misses as Rahul whips off the bails but the foot was planted in. Seifert then slices the 2nd ball to backward point and it lands just short of Kohli who cuts it off with a dive. He then punches the 3rd ball for a single. Taylor goes for the sweep on the 4th ball but misses. He connects on the next ball but gets just a single at square leg. The last ball is wide down leg as they also rotate strike. Jadeja has to bowl that again and Taylor slaps the last ball to long-off for a single. 6 runs off the over.
New Zealand 115/4 after 17 overs.
Seifert cuts the 1st ball from Chahal to backward point and Jadeja sends down a throw but misses as they steal a quick single. Taylor sweeps the 2nd ball through midwicket for a run. Seifert slaps the 3rd delivery and Shami comes charging across but doesn’t put in a dive as it escapes for FOUR. He just limps off the field after that and calls for the Physio. Seifert follows that up with a clean hit straight down the ground for SIX. He then pulls the 5th ball through square leg for 2 runs and gets a single off the last ball. 15 runs off the over.
New Zealand 109/4 after 16 overs.
