India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Highlights: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja help IND seal 7-wicket win

India’s run chase got off to an inauspicious start as Rohit Sharma fired consecutive blanks in the series getting caught at slip in the first over. Rohit returned with just 8 runs. It was Tim Southee who got the wicket and the pacer soon also got rid of Indian captain Kohli on 11 runs. Southee strangled Kohli down leg with Seifert taking a good catch. India were down 39/2. (Image: AP)