India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Highlights: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja help IND seal 7-wicket win

Catch all the top moments from the second T20 International between New Zealand and India played at Eden Park, Auckland. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 After beating New Zealand in the first T20I of the series, India once against squared-off against the Black Caps on January 26 at the same venue Eden Park, Auckland. Both captains named unchanged Playing XIs for this game and similar to the previous encounter Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bat. (Image: AP) 2/8 India’s bowlers started superbly restricting the explosive duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to just 48 runs in the powerplay. Kohli was ecstatic when Guptill was finally dismissed on the final delivery of the 6th over by Shardul Thakur. The Indian skipper took the catch as Guptill walked back with 33 off 20 balls. (Image: AP) 3/8 Munro knocked over Thakur once during his defiant stand but he only managed to score 26 from 25 balls before falling to Shivam Dube with Kohli taking a good diving catch in the 9th over. New Zealand were down to 68/2 when Munro walked back. (Image: AP) 4/8 Ravindra Jadeja entered the attack in the 11th over and dismissed Colin de Grandhomme with just his 2nd delivery. de Grandhomme returned with just 3 runs. Jadeja strangled the Kiwis in the middle orders and reaped his reward when he dismissed Williamson. The Kiwi captain returned with just 14 off 20 balls. Jadeja finished with impressive figures of 4-0-18-2. (Image: AP) 5/8 Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert put on 44 runs for the fifth wicket but their stand was broken in the final over when Bumrah got Taylor caught out at deep square leg. Taylor was only able to make 18 off 24 balls. Seifert remained unbeaten on 33 from 26 balls helping New Zealand post 132/5 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 6/8 India’s run chase got off to an inauspicious start as Rohit Sharma fired consecutive blanks in the series getting caught at slip in the first over. Rohit returned with just 8 runs. It was Tim Southee who got the wicket and the pacer soon also got rid of Indian captain Kohli on 11 runs. Southee strangled Kohli down leg with Seifert taking a good catch. India were down 39/2. (Image: AP) 7/8 KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer put on an impressive 86-run partnership from 67 balls putting India on the brink of victory. Rahul brought up back-to-back fifties in the series off 43 balls. (Image: AP) 8/8 Iyer departed on 44 off 33 balls in the 17th over. Shivam Dube then walked out and helped seal the victory with a six in the next over. Rahul remained unbeaten through the innings on 57* off 50 balls and was named Man of the Match. India took a 2-0 series lead with the victory. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 26, 2020 06:28 pm