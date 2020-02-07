India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI preview: Where to watch, team news, possible XI and betting odds

After handing the Kiwis a 5-0 drubbing in the T20I leg of the tour, Team India were given a reality check as New Zealand fought back bravely in the first ODI to take an early 1-0 series lead. Virat Kohli and company posted 347/4 on the back of Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI century.

However the youngster's efforts were in vain as New Zealand recorded their highest-ever run chase in ODIs to win the match with 4 wickets and 11 balls remaining.

Ross Taylor struck an unbeaten ton while Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham contributed with timely fifties to give the Black Caps a reason to celebrate with their first victory in the tour.

Where to watch: The match starts 7:30 AM IST on February 8. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Online viewers can catch the action on Hotstar.

The Indian bowlers had a disappointing day and their woes were compounded by an insipid fielding display at Seddon Park. They'll have to quickly turn that around as they now travel to Eden Park, Auckland where the small boundaries will once again pose a challenge.

New Zealand opted to bat here in both the T20Is, but India chased well in both instances albeit in different circumstances.

India find themselves in a familiar situation after the loss in Hamilton. But the visitors have come from behind against the West Indies and Australia to win their last two ODI series and Virat Kohli's men will look to do the same here.

Like in Chennai against the West Indies, or in Mumbai against Australia, India's loss at Hamilton was down to their lack of ability to take wickets in the middle overs.

The opposition batsmen took advantage to hit big and the Indian attack didn't have any answers.

In the first ODI, skipper Virat Kohli turned to Jasprit Bumrah every time he went searching for a wicket. This over-dependency is something India would want to address in their composition.

India's fielding too will be under the scanner. In each of those losses at Chennai, Mumbai and Hamilton, it was poor despite flashes of individual brilliance.

The general fielding standards have gone down since the Bangladesh series and there is a need for a collective all-round effort from the visitors to bounce back.

Generally, high catches are tougher in the windy conditions in New Zealand, and the odd lights at Eden Park won't help either.

At the nets, the Men in Blue on Friday had an optional training session.

Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur both didn't just bowl, but also batted in the nets.

Thakur was expensive in his outings at Eden Park during the T20Is, and he didn't impress in the first ODI either and India could think of replacing him with Saini.

The other contemplation will be about Kedar Jadhav's role in the side. Selected primarily to bring balance to the playing eleven with his part-time spin, Kohli didn't give him a single over in Hamilton.

Perhaps it was due to the short boundaries. In that light, bowling Jadhav at Eden Park makes even less sense. It could merit giving Shivam Dube a go here, or even playing a full-time batsman in Manish Pandey.

Rest of the batting line-up picks itself with the new opening pair of Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw settling in well in their first outing and the team management will hope the duo can add a few more runs than last time.

For New Zealand, a change in personnel has worked wonders after their T20 whitewash.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham's batting in the middle worked for them, and Henry Nicholls confirmed he will continue to open the innings with Martin Guptill.

Ross Taylor has been in rampaging form and he will look to continue the good work at Eden Park.

Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns for India from the first ODI. However, the team management might look to replace Shardul Thakur who was poor with the ball and bring in pacer Navdeep Saini to replace him.

Regular skipper Kane Williamson is still days away from fitness, while Scott Kuggeleijn is ruled out of the second ODI due to illness.

Auckland pacer, the six-foot-eight tall Kyle Jamieson will make his debut on home ground on February 8, replacing Ish Sodhi in the side.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions: The pitch was a batting paradise in the first T20I played at the venue but slowed down considerably as the same deck was used for the second T20I. This time however it should be a fresh deck which along with the smaller boundaries will make life difficult for the bowlers.

The skies are expected to be cloudy but no rainfall is predicted to interrupt proceedings.

Players to watch out for:

Tom Latham

The stand-in skipper took control of proceedings in the first ODI and stitched together a mammoth 138-run partnership with Taylor. He scored 69 off just 48 balls, smashing eight 4s and two 6s.

KL Rahul

After putting in a Man of the Series performance when opening the innings in the T20Is, Rahul was moved down to no. 5 but still played an important role scoring 88 off just 64 balls. The wicket-keeper batsman is enjoying a rich vein of form which is keeping the young Rishabh Pant out of the side.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett and Kyle Jamieson.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

