India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Ishant shines but Williamson fires NZ ahead

Rahane was only able to add 8 runs to his overnight total before Southee had him caught behind with the ball taking a thick bottom-edge. The Indian vice-captain returned with 46 off 138 balls. Ishant Sharma was caught behind on just 5 with debutant Jamieson snapping up his 4th wicket. Mohammed Shami hit a few lusty blows adding 21 off 20 balls before Southee returned to wrap up the innings. India folded for 165 after 68.1 overs. (Image: AP)