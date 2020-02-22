India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Ishant shines but Williamson fires NZ ahead

Catch all the top moments from day 2 of the first test between India and New Zealand played at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India resumed Day 2 on a score of 122/5 after a rain-curtailed opening day of the 1st Test at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on February 22. Rishabh Pant provided false hope with a glorious six in the first over before having to sacrifice his wicket following a horrible mix-up with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Pant walked back on 19 off 53. (Image: AP) 2/10 Tim Southee then sent down an absolute peach on the very next delivery to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin on a ‘golden duck’ and reduce India to 132/7. Southee bowled the perfect outswinger which caught Ashwin rooted in the crease. (Image: AP) 3/10 Rahane was only able to add 8 runs to his overnight total before Southee had him caught behind with the ball taking a thick bottom-edge. The Indian vice-captain returned with 46 off 138 balls. Ishant Sharma was caught behind on just 5 with debutant Jamieson snapping up his 4th wicket. Mohammed Shami hit a few lusty blows adding 21 off 20 balls before Southee returned to wrap up the innings. India folded for 165 after 68.1 overs. (Image: AP) 4/10 Jasprit Bumrah had a rare off day, struggling to find the right line and length on a windy Basin Reserve surface. He ultimately finished the day wicket-less, giving away 62 runs in his 18.1 over spell. (Image: AP) 5/10 With Bumrah misfiring, Ishant stepped up bowling a beautiful spell finishing with 3/31. He provided India with the first breakthrough getting Tom Latham caught behind on just 11 reducing New Zealand to 26/1. (Image: AP) 6/10 Tom Blundell made a well-worked 30 off 80 balls but could do nothing against an inswinging Ishant delivery which snuck through him to crash into the stumps. New Zealand were down to 73/2 when Blundell walked back. (Image: AP) 7/10 Kane Williamson brought up his 82nd Test fifty with a boundary against Ashwin. The New Zealand skipper was in fine form needing just 93 balls to get to his half-century. (Image: AP) 8/10 Williamson and Ross Taylor stemmed the flow of wickets and helped the Kiwis reach 116/2 at Tea. Taylor playing in his 100th Test made 44 off 71 balls before becoming Ishant’s third victim of the day with a good length delivery rising sharply to bounce off the gloves. (Image: AP) 9/10 Williamson seemed set for his hundred but Henry Nicholls’ struggle at the other end seemed to put him under pressure. The Kiwi captain failed to check his drive against Shami and substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp low catch to dismiss him. Williamson returned with 89 off 153 balls. (Image: AP) 10/10 Ashwin got Nicholls caught at second slip by skipper Virat Kohli in the 70th over. Nicholls returned with 17 off 62 balls. The Umpire’s then called an end to play in the next over due to poor light. New Zealand finished the day on 216/6 with a lead of 51 runs over India. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 22, 2020 02:39 pm