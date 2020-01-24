India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE cricket score: Guptill, Munro give Kiwis brisk start

Shami to bowl. Guptill is on strike. FOUR! Short ball on leg by Shami and Guptill works the ball behind square on leg-side for a boundary. Guptill gets a single off next delivery. Next delivery is a dot. WIDE. Poor ball by Shami as he sprays the ball down the leg-side. Munro plays next delivery to backward square leg for a single. WIDE. Short ball by Shami and it flies over the batsman’s head. Guptill plays next delivery to legs-side and takes 2 quick runs. SIX! High and handsome by Guptill. Fuller delivery by Shami and Guptill takes a step out of his crease and smashes the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 16 runs off the over.

New Zealand 68/0 after 6 overs.