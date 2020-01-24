India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE cricket score: Guptill, Munro give Kiwis brisk start

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 24, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Playing XI
Toss
Pitch Report
FOUR! Length ball outside off by Dube and Munro clears mid-off for a boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl. Munro is on strike. Chahal plays first delivery to cover and takes a single. Guptill pushes second delivery to long-off and takes a single. Munro plays third delivery to long-off and pushes for 2 runs. Lucky for Munro as he swings his bat for a huge shot to leg-side but misses. The ball misses the stumps only by inches. Munro plays next delivery to off-side for a single. Last delivery is a dot. Tidy over by Chahal as he concedes just 5 runs.
New Zealand 73/0 after 7 overs.
Shami to bowl. Guptill is on strike. FOUR! Short ball on leg by Shami and Guptill works the ball behind square on leg-side for a boundary. Guptill gets a single off next delivery. Next delivery is a dot. WIDE. Poor ball by Shami as he sprays the ball down the leg-side. Munro plays next delivery to backward square leg for a single. WIDE. Short ball by Shami and it flies over the batsman’s head. Guptill plays next delivery to legs-side and takes 2 quick runs. SIX! High and handsome by Guptill. Fuller delivery by Shami and Guptill takes a step out of his crease and smashes the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 16 runs off the over.
New Zealand 68/0 after 6 overs.
SIX! High and handsome by Guptill. Fuller delivery by Shami and Guptill smashes the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
FOUR! Short ball on leg by Shami and Guptill works the ball off his hips behind square on leg-side for a boundary.
Bumrah to Guptill. FOUR! Short ball on off stump and Guptill jabs the ball to third-man. Poor fielding by Thakur gifts the Kiwis a boundary. WIDE. Poor ball by Bumrah as he bangs the ball short and it goes down the leg-side. Next delivery is a dot. Guptill plays next delivery to cover point and takes a single. Next two deliveries are dots. Munro plays last delivery to leg-side and takes 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.
New Zealand 52/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Short ball on off stump and Guptill dabs the ball to third-man. Poor fielding by Thakur gifts the Kiwis a boundary.
Thakur continues. Munro is on strike. Munro plays first delivery to fine-leg and takes 2 runs. Munro plays second delivery to sweeper cover and takes 2 more runs. FOUR! Fuller delivery on legs on Munro and the batsman takes a step out of his crease to smash the ball past the fielder at mid-on for a boundary. SIX! Juicy half-volley by Thakur and Munro smashes the ball with a straight bat for a flat six over long-on boundary. Next delivery is a dot. FOUR! Short ball by Thakur and Munro goes for a pull. The ball takes his gloves and goes over a jumping Rahul for a boundary. 18 runs off the over.
New Zealand 44/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Short ball by Thakur and Munro goes for a pull. The ball takes his gloves and goes over a jumping Rahul for a boundary.
SIX! Juicy half-volley by Thakur and Munro smashes the ball with a straight bat for a flat six over long-on boundary.