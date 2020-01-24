App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 24, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE cricket score: Guptill, Munro give Kiwis brisk start

Catch live score and updates from the first T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Eden Park, Auckland.

highlights

  • January 24, 2020 12:58 PM IST

    FOUR! Length ball outside off by Dube and Munro clears mid-off for a boundary.

  • January 24, 2020 12:56 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl. Munro is on strike. Chahal plays first delivery to cover and takes a single. Guptill pushes second delivery to long-off and takes a single. Munro plays third delivery to long-off and pushes for 2 runs. Lucky for Munro as he swings his bat for a huge shot to leg-side but misses. The ball misses the stumps only by inches. Munro plays next delivery to off-side for a single. Last delivery is a dot. Tidy over by Chahal as he concedes just 5 runs.

    New Zealand 73/0 after 7 overs.

  • January 24, 2020 12:53 PM IST

    Shami to bowl. Guptill is on strike. FOUR! Short ball on leg by Shami and Guptill works the ball behind square on leg-side for a boundary. Guptill gets a single off next delivery. Next delivery is a dot. WIDE. Poor ball by Shami as he sprays the ball down the leg-side. Munro plays next delivery to backward square leg for a single. WIDE. Short ball by Shami and it flies over the batsman’s head. Guptill plays next delivery to legs-side and takes 2 quick runs. SIX! High and handsome by Guptill. Fuller delivery by Shami and Guptill takes a step out of his crease and smashes the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 16 runs off the over.

    New Zealand 68/0 after 6 overs.

  • January 24, 2020 12:52 PM IST

    SIX! High and handsome by Guptill. Fuller delivery by Shami and Guptill smashes the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 

  • January 24, 2020 12:48 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball on leg by Shami and Guptill works the ball off his hips behind square on leg-side for a boundary. 

  • January 24, 2020 12:46 PM IST

    Bumrah to Guptill. FOUR! Short ball on off stump and Guptill jabs the ball to third-man. Poor fielding by Thakur gifts the Kiwis a boundary. WIDE. Poor ball by Bumrah as he bangs the ball short and it goes down the leg-side. Next delivery is a dot. Guptill plays next delivery to cover point and takes a single. Next two deliveries are dots. Munro plays last delivery to leg-side and takes 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.

    New Zealand 52/0 after 5 overs.

  • January 24, 2020 12:43 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball on off stump and Guptill dabs the ball to third-man. Poor fielding by Thakur gifts the Kiwis a boundary. 

  • January 24, 2020 12:42 PM IST

    Thakur continues. Munro is on strike. Munro plays first delivery to fine-leg and takes 2 runs. Munro plays second delivery to sweeper cover and takes 2 more runs. FOUR! Fuller delivery on legs on Munro and the batsman takes a step out of his crease to smash the ball past the fielder at mid-on for a boundary. SIX! Juicy half-volley by Thakur and Munro smashes the ball with a straight bat for a flat six over long-on boundary. Next delivery is a dot. FOUR! Short ball by Thakur and Munro goes for a pull. The ball takes his gloves and goes over a jumping Rahul for a boundary. 18 runs off the over.

    New Zealand 44/0 after 4 overs.

  • January 24, 2020 12:41 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball by Thakur and Munro goes for a pull. The ball takes his gloves and goes over a jumping Rahul for a boundary. 

  • January 24, 2020 12:40 PM IST

    SIX! Juicy half-volley by Thakur and Munro smashes the ball with a straight bat for a flat six over long-on boundary. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.