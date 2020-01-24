India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Highlights: Rahul, Iyer fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

The explosive opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro got the Kiwis off to a solid start racing to 68 in the powerplay overs. India finally got the breakthrough in the 8th over when Martin Guptill four Rohit Sharma at deep square leg. Rohit did well as he lobbed the ball in the air before composing himself at the boundary and taking the catch. Guptill returned with 30 off just 19 balls. (Image: AP)