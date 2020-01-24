India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Highlights: Rahul, Iyer fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

Catch top moments from the first T20I between India and New Zealand played at Eden Park, Auckland. PTI @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Just five days after beating Australia 2-1 at home, the Indian cricket team were in New Zealand for the 1st T20I of their five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland. The Black Caps handed a T20I debut to Hamish Bennett. Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP) 2/10 The explosive opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro got the Kiwis off to a solid start racing to 68 in the powerplay overs. India finally got the breakthrough in the 8th over when Martin Guptill four Rohit Sharma at deep square leg. Rohit did well as he lobbed the ball in the air before composing himself at the boundary and taking the catch. Guptill returned with 30 off just 19 balls. (Image: AP) 3/10 Munro brought up his 50 off just 36 balls with a boundary in the 11th over. He departed in the next over when looking to pull Shardul Thakur for yet another boundary. Munro returned with 59 off 42 balls. Colin de Grandhomme was then sent back on a duck in the very next over by Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand were reduced to 117/3. (Image: AP) 4/10 Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson strung together a good partnership adding 61 off just 28 balls. Williamson brought up his 10th T20I fifty with a boundary in the 17th over but was dismissed on the very next delivery by Chahal. Bumrah then bowled a brilliant 18th over where he gave away just 4 runs and got rid of Tim Seifert. New Zealand were 182/5 at that point. (Image: AP) 5/10 Taylor brought up his first T20I half-century in six years in the final over. His 50 came off 25 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Taylor finished unbeaten on 54 as New Zealand put up 203/5 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 6/10 Indian chase were off to shaky start as opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the second over of the Indian innings. Rohit made 7 as India were 16/1. (Image: AP) 7/10 KL Rahul and Virat Kohli came together after Rohit's wicket and the two batsmen engineered a 99-run partnership. During the course of the partnership Rahul notched his fifty. The partnership was broken by Ish Sodhi in the 10th over. Rahul made blistering 56 off 27 balls hitting 4 boundaries and 3 sixes. (Image: AP) 8/10 There was some reason for the Blackcaps to smile soon as Kohli was dismissed by Blair Tickner in the 12th over. Kohli made 45 off 32 balls hitting 3 boundaries and 1 six. India were 121/3 still needing 83 to win. (Image: AP) 9/10 The Blackcaps were favourite to clinch the match when Ish Sodhi caught Shivam Dube off the bowling of Tim Southee in the 14th over. (Image: AP) 10/10 Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey though had other ideas as the two put up a 62-run partnership in at brisk rate and guided India home with a massive six. Iyer remained unbeaten smashing 58 off 29 balls and Pande was not-out on 14 off 12 balls. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 24, 2020 04:55 pm