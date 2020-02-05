Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 05, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Iyer's maiden ton powers IND to 347/4 after 50 overs
Follow the live score and updates from the first ODI between New Zealand and India being played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Match Notes:
Toss: New Zealand won the Toss and opted to bowl.
Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 - 10.0 (Mandatory - 55 runs, 2 wickets)
India: 50 runs in 7.5 overs (47 balls), Extras 2
1st Wicket Partnership: 50 runs in 47 balls (Shaw 20, Agarwal 28, Ex 2)
Powerplay 2: Overs 10.1 - 40.0 (Mandatory)
Drinks: India - 83/2 in 16.0 overs (Kohli 18, Iyer 7)
India: 100 runs in 19.1 overs (116 balls), Extras 7
3rd Wicket Partnership: 50 runs in 65 balls (Kohli 26, Iyer 15, Ex 9)
India: 150 runs in 27.2 overs (165 balls), Extras 13
Kohli: 50 off 61 balls (6 x 4)
3rd Wicket Partnership: 100 runs in 119 balls (Kohli 51, Iyer 39, Ex 11)
Iyer: 50 off 66 balls (5 x 4)
Drinks: India - 177/3 in 33.0 overs (Iyer 51, Rahul 10)
India: 200 runs in 35.2 overs (213 balls), Extras 13
4th Wicket Partnership: 50 runs in 42 balls (Iyer 25, Rahul 25, Ex 1)
India: 250 runs in 39.4 overs (239 balls), Extras 21
Powerplay 3: Overs 40.1 - 50.0 (Mandatory)
4th Wicket Partnership: 100 runs in 72 balls (Iyer 44, Rahul 48, Ex 8)
KL Rahul: 50 off 41 balls (4 x 6)
IND vs NZ Playing XIs:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (WK/C), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett.India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
WICKET! Iyer c Santner b Southee 103 (107)
HUNDRED up for Iyer! 100 (101)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (41)
FIFTY up for Iyer! 50 (66)
WICKET! Kohli b Sodhi 51 (63)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (61)
WICKET! Mayank c Blundell b Southee 32 (31)
WICKET! Shaw c Latham b de Grandhomme 20 (21)
IND vs NZ Playing XIs
Toss
IND vs NZ Squads:
Great work from India despite having two debutants open the innings. Shaw and Mayank gave a decent account of themselves in challenging conditions and the Kohli-Iyer partnership helped India recover brililantly. Iyer getting to his maiden ODI ton was also a big positive for India and Rahul's form has been just maginificent. Kedar played his role well chipping in with a handy cameo to help India post a good total. It's up to the Indian bowling attack now to defend this total. Stay tuned for the run chase coming up in 30 mins.
Hamish Bennett returns to the attack to bowl the final over. He has been expensive so far giving away 70 runs off his 9 overs. Bennett starts with a wide delivery well outside off. He has to bowl that again and Kedar slashes at the 2nd ball but gets beaten by the bounce. The next ball is wide again and Bennett isn’t happy as he argues that Kedar had stepped across to the off-side. Kedar drives the 3rd ball through cover for a single. Bennett sends down a knuckle ball outside off and Rahul lets it pass looking for a wide but that was well inside. It’s the batsman’s time to be disappointed now but good decision from the Umpire. Rahul slashes at the next delivery but this time it’s wide and the Umpire has no trouble giving that. Rahul doesn’t connect well with the shot on the 4th delivery as they steal a single. Bennett sends down a good Yorker to Kedar who only manages to dig it out for a run. Bennett ends with another good Yorker which Rahul digs out to mid-on for a single. Strong finish from Bennett as he gives away just 7 runs off the final over.
India 347/4 after 50 overs.
James Neesham returns to the attack. Kedar backs away on the 1st delivery and loses balance but still manages to loft the ball high over cover for FOUR. He then looks to pull on the 2nd ball but doesn’t time it well as they get just a single. Neesham sends down a high full toss to Rahul who sends it to midwicket for a single. Rahul is furious that it wasn’t called a no-ball. Neesham bangs the next ball short but it’s too high and called a wide. Kedar looks to slog but only gets an inside edge onto the pads. He then gets another inside edge on a low full toss for a single. Rahul connects beautifully with the switch-hit sending the last ball sailing over third man for SIX. 14 runs off the over.
India 340/4 after 49 overs.
SIX! Beautiful from Rahul as he connects with the reverse-sweep scooping the ball over third man.
FOUR! Kedar just backs away and lofts the ball with one hand over cover.
Rahul swings at the 1st delivery from Southee but only gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single. Kedar gets going now as he lofts the 2nd ball over extra cover for FOUR. He then sends the 2nd ball flying over deep midwicket for SIX and flat-bats the 4th delivery down the ground for FOUR. Brilliant onslaught from Kedar. The 5th delivery is in the slot again but this time the man at cover keeps them down to a single. Rahul shows great awareness as he works the last ball into the gap at third man for FOUR. 20 runs off the over.
India 326/4 after 48 overs.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.