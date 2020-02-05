India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Iyer's maiden ton powers IND to 347/4 after 50 overs

Hamish Bennett returns to the attack to bowl the final over. He has been expensive so far giving away 70 runs off his 9 overs. Bennett starts with a wide delivery well outside off. He has to bowl that again and Kedar slashes at the 2nd ball but gets beaten by the bounce. The next ball is wide again and Bennett isn’t happy as he argues that Kedar had stepped across to the off-side. Kedar drives the 3rd ball through cover for a single. Bennett sends down a knuckle ball outside off and Rahul lets it pass looking for a wide but that was well inside. It’s the batsman’s time to be disappointed now but good decision from the Umpire. Rahul slashes at the next delivery but this time it’s wide and the Umpire has no trouble giving that. Rahul doesn’t connect well with the shot on the 4th delivery as they steal a single. Bennett sends down a good Yorker to Kedar who only manages to dig it out for a run. Bennett ends with another good Yorker which Rahul digs out to mid-on for a single. Strong finish from Bennett as he gives away just 7 runs off the final over.

India 347/4 after 50 overs.