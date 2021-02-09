India vs England: Visitors beat Kohli & Co. by 227 runs, take 1-0 series lead

File image: England's Joe Root

England on February 9 defeated India in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu by 227 runs. Led by James Anderson and Jack Leach, the English bowlers cut through the Indian batting order, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

The hosts were chasing a target of 420 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the final day on a worn-out pitch. In the end, India scored only 192 in 58.1 overs. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 72 off 104 balls while his team kept losing wickets at the other end. Opener Shubman Gill also registered a half-century.

The first Test, played in front of empty stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, started on February 5. England scored 263/3 on the opening day, propelled by skipper Joe Root’s century. Root converted his ton into a double century on the second day before the team was bowled out for 578 early on Day 3.

The Indian batting order finished the third day at 257/6. However, they were unable to cut the trail significantly and were bowled out for 337, despite Rishabh Pant's 91 and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85. The visitors were bowled out for 178 in their second innings on Day 4, courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin’s 61-6.

This was India’s first Test loss at Chennai since 1999. It was also the team's second Test loss at home since 2017 — against Australia at Pune — ending an unbeaten 14-match run.

India now needs to win two out of the next three Tests to qualify for the World Test Championship Final in June. The second Test will also be played at Chepauk in Chennai. It will begin on February 13 and will see the return of spectators in the stadium – albeit with a limit.