India vs England | Rohit Sharma scores 161 in the second Test, has he cracked red-ball cricket?

Rohit Sharma (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

"If Rohit Sharma is not a test match batsman then I have been watching a different Rohit Sharma over the last 5 years!!” former England captain Naseer Hussain said on Twitter on January 26, 2018.

Doubtless, the former England captain is one of the most respected voices in international cricket and mostly one can’t disagree with him as his opinions are pure, honest, candour, and unfailingly carry an unbiased perspective on any issues.

When someone tried to troll him by commenting that “U meant @ajinkyarahane88. surely”, Hussain could have easily left this alone, but he chose to be more emphatic in his assessment of India’s Test opener. “No ... you can’t be as talented as Rohit Sharma and not crack Test cricket. India needs to stick with him!! Don’t worry about the stats use your eyes and gut feeling,” he replied on his timeline.

After a sublime hundred (which possibly is a match-winning one) on the first day of the second Test match against England in Chennai on a rank-turner seemingly compelled Hussain to remind everyone about his unflagging judgment of Rohit’s class in red-ball cricket as well. “Not changed my opinion about Rohit Sharma from three years ago,” he tweeted on February 13.

Of course, it is not easy to throw a different light on Rohit Sharma’s frustrating journey in the Test cricket in this backdrop. Certainly, not on a day when social media has erupted over his supremely audacious innings, with the likes of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan joining in with their praise.

And, we are not even talking about Indian commentators. The hundred at Chepauk is Sharma’s seventh Test century. Notably, all of them in his 36-match career have come at home. Nothing wrong in that. In fact, there is much to celebrate if any player’s average at home (83. 55) is only next to Don Bradman (98.22 with 18 tons).

However, not only Bradman, but some of the best batsmen of contemporary cricket (Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson average around 60 at home) never come under scrutiny because they have been as prolific abroad, too.

The problem in eulogising Sharma unhesitatingly is his modest record outside India (20 matches, 37 innings and an average of 27 with just 6 fifties).

The 202 New Zealand tour, which he missed because of an injury, was supposed to be a litmus test for Sharma as the Test opener. The recent tour of Australia was another high-profile series which was supposed to set the record straight, but once again he missed the first match in Adelaide because of fitness.

We all are aware how much it annoyed his captain and coach that Sharma's priority was the Indian Premier League (IPL) but not Test cricket. And, when Kohli returned to India (after playing just one match because of the birth of his daughter), a lot was expected from the 33-year-old in the remaining two matches of the series after India had made a stunning comeback in Melbourne due to Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant ton.

In Sydney, during the chase of 407, it was Rishabh Pant who terrified the Australians with his counter-attacking 97 and the match was drawn due to the famous gritty partnership between Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin.

In the historic chase of 328 in Brisbane, once again the likes of Shubman Gill and Pant deservedly hogged the lime-light by sheer display of age-defying knocks. Not that Sharma was a complete failure in Australia, but his four innings (26, 52, 44, and 7) didn’t significantly enhance his overseas credentials.

“You can get away with a lot in white-ball cricket. You can be multi-talented, you can be a great player to watch, you can hit the ball miles in white-ball cricket, but I’m afraid sometimes people are exposed when it comes to stepping up and I always call it stepping up to Test match cricket,” told former England captain David Gower to this writer last year when asked specifically why Sharma is not able to translate his white-ball success in the Test cricket, especially overseas.

One is not trying to belittle the achievements of Sharma in the Test cricket, but as much as he looks classy and dominant and captivates everyone with his dazzling stroke plays, there will always be a question mark over his Test credentials until he scores as heavily outside India.

Alas, when it comes to comparing Sharma’s greatness with Kohli or any contemporary giant, experts have to fall back on 'international’ tons (which include all formats) and not just the Test cricket alone. “Those who make runs in all formats, those are the ones you have to admire the most. It doesn’t mean you can’t admire the quality of people for instance who become the most valuable players in the IPL or who win you World Cups in 50-overs or win you World Cups in T20. They’ve all got merits, they've all got skills,” argued Gower.

Sharma is not the first batsman who has to pass this ‘overseas’ test, especially for the modern sub-continental batsmen whose real challenge in the Test cricket is considered doing well in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. “I watch Rohit and think well you can’t not be successful at Test level. He just looks such a good player that you’d think that success will come,” said another venerable name in cricket world, Michael Atherton on the Sony Ten’s Pit Stop Show in June last year.

And, when we watch Sharma score 161 in the ongoing Chennai Test, we get the impression that pitch doesn’t come in equation at all for him. He just needs to take pitch and conditions out of the equation when he travels abroad.