India vs England, LIVE Score, Semi-Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Sydney

Mar 05, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Why aren't there any reserve days?
What happens incase of a washout?
Why aren't there any reserve days? The teams that progress to the final in Melbourne are required to travel from Sydney on Friday which is just a day after the scheduled semifinals. This was the main reason that the ICC haven't scheduled any reserve days. Besides the decision would've been made at the start of the tournament with all teams giving their go-ahead to the plan. There could also be financial contraints involved in the decision with scheduling reserve days also known to eat into the amounts given out as prize money.
While our painful wait continues, here's a peek at what captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach WV Raman had to say about the latest no. 1 ranked T20I batswoman Shafali Verma.
The covers are still on at the SCG.
Here's an interesting fact while we continue to await the fate of our two semifinal fixtures for today. If both matches are washed out then women's cricket is sure to see a new champion lift the T20 World Cup with both India and South Africa making it through to the Final on Sunday.
Sydney Weather Update: The live images from the ground aren't encouraging at all with the rain pouring down heavily. The Cut off time for the Toss is 11:06 AM IST and for the game to start is 11:21 AM IST.