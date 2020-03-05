India vs England, LIVE Score, Semi-Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Sydney

Why aren't there any reserve days? The teams that progress to the final in Melbourne are required to travel from Sydney on Friday which is just a day after the scheduled semifinals. This was the main reason that the ICC haven't scheduled any reserve days. Besides the decision would've been made at the start of the tournament with all teams giving their go-ahead to the plan. There could also be financial contraints involved in the decision with scheduling reserve days also known to eat into the amounts given out as prize money.