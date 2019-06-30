India vs England Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Unbeaten India look to derail England's semi-final plans

Initially, England were considered the favourites to win the tournament; however, Eoin Morgan's men failed to show up in crucial games, which has now brought them to the verge of exit with only eight points from seven games.It is hard, but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining on the horizon. They'll have their task cut out against an India side who have been ruthless so far in the competition.