Jun 30, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs England Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Unbeaten India look to derail England's semi-final plans

Catch all the live score and updates from match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and England played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • Jun 30, 11:41 AM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 10:18 PM (IST)

    Toss: The Toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates. 

  • Jun 29, 10:14 PM (IST)

    Here's what Team India skipper Virat Kohli had to say to the press ahead of today's game. 

  • Jun 29, 10:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 10:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 10:10 PM (IST)

    Team News: Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar has started practising with the team in the nets he is unlikely to start for India as Mohammad Shami has been in great form. Jason Roy's fitness will be assessed ahead of the game and England will hope their star opener can return to bolster their batting especially as his replacement James Vince hasn't been too convincing. 

  • Jun 29, 10:08 PM (IST)

    Edgbaston Pitch Report and conditions: The Edgbaston track is not easy to bat on.  The average score in the last two ODIs (match 25 and match 33 of this World Cup) has been 241.  Expecting a 300+ total will be too far fetched. The weather gods are expected to remain kind on the players. Sun should shine bright all through the course of the match.

  • Jun 29, 10:07 PM (IST)

    For India, today's match couldn't have come at a better time as the Three Lions could also be unsettled by conditions which are expected to be predominantly sub-continental. There's bright sunshine, the baked pitch on the drier side with the promise of more turn than usual.

  • Jun 29, 10:06 PM (IST)

    Today's encounter at Birmingham's Edgbaston in front of a capacity Indian crowd could be rather unsettling for England who are a team already under severe pressure from all quarters.

  • Jun 29, 10:05 PM (IST)

    Initially, England were considered the favourites to win the tournament; however, Eoin Morgan's men failed to show up in crucial games, which has now brought them to the verge of exit with only eight points from seven games.It is hard, but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining on the horizon. They'll have their task cut out against an India side who have been ruthless so far in the competition. 

  • Jun 29, 10:05 PM (IST)

    With an unbeaten record in the World Cup so far, Virat Kohli's team are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points. A win for India against England will not only solidify its position at the top of the table but will also put the host nation's semifinal hopes at risk leaving them dependent on other results going their way.

  • Jun 29, 10:01 PM (IST)

    India will look to extend their unbeaten run and attain the top spot when they take on an already disintegrated England in today's high-profile World Cup 2019 encounter. 

  • Jun 29, 09:56 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live blog from match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and England played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

