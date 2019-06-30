India vs England, World Cup 2019: Woakes sends back Rahul on a duck in 3rd over

Catch all the top moments from match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and England played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 The Indian fans were out in full strength to support their team who were up against hosts England in match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The ‘Men in Blue’ were today clad in a new orange jersey in compliance with ICC's new rule which states that in case the kits of the playing teams are of the same colour, the “away” team will wear alternate colours. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was present along with Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan for the toss at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Tendulkar was representing UNICEF for whom he is an ambassador as part of the #OneDay4Children campaign. The money raised from this match would support UNICEF’s work for children in cricket playing nations across the world. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 England’s captain Morgan won the Toss and opted to bat first on a good Edgbaston pitch. England made two changes with Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett replacing James Vince and Moeen Ali. India made one change with the hard-hitting Rishabh Pant replacing Vijay Shankar. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got off to an absolute flying start stitching together a 160-run partnership. Roy completed his fifty during the course of the partnership in the 17th over. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 India finally got the breakthrough in the 23rd over and it came via substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja. Roy charged forward and sent a Kuldeep Yadav delivery flying towards long-on. Jadeja ran across and dived full length to pluck the ball inches from the ground. Roy returned with 66 off 57 balls. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Bairstow completed his first World Cup hundred with a single off a Hardik Pandya delivery in the 26th over. Bairstow's hundred put England in command. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Mohammed Shami then gave Kohli a reason to celebrate as he took the wickets of Bairstow and Morgan in quick succession. Shami dismissed Bairtstow in the 32nd over and then sent back Morgan in the 34th over. Bairstow made 111 off 109 while Morgan made just 1. England were 207/3 when Moran was out. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Joe Root made a steady 44 off 54 as he stitched a 70-run partnership with Ben Stokes. But, Shami continued his great form with the ball and dismissed Root in the 45th over. England were 277/4 . (Image: AP) 9/12 Stokes completed his fourth fifty of this World Cup with a stylish six off a Chahal's delivery as England continued to march towards an imposing total. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Shami completed his five-for when he picked up the wicket of Chris Woakes in the 49th over. The Indian pacer finished with the figures of 10-1-69-5. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Stokes played beautifully for his 79 off 54 before he was dismissed in the final over by Bumrah. England finished with a total of 337/7. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Chris Woakes got England off to a great start in the 2nd innings when he sent back opener KL Rahul on a duck in just the 3rd over. Rahul who failed to get going after facing 9 deliveries got a big leading edge back to the bowler who made no mistake. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 30, 2019 07:45 pm