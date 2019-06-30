Jun 30, 2019 11:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and England played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
WICKET! Pandya c (sub) Vince b Plunkett 45 (33)
WICKET! Pant c Woakes b Plunkett 32 (29)
WICKET! Rohit c Buttler b Woakes 102 (109)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (106)
WICKET! Kohli c (sub) Vince b Plunkett 66 (76)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 52 (65)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (60)
WICKET! Rahul c and b Woakes 0(9)
WICKET! Stokes c Jadeja b Bumrah 79 (54)
WICKET! Woakes c Rohit b Shami 7 (5)
WICKET! Buttler c & b Shami 20 (8)
FIFTY up for Stokes! 51 (38)
WICKET! Root c Hardik b Shami 44 (54)
WICKET! Morgan c Kedar b Shami 1 (9)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Shami 111 (109)
HUNDRED up for Bairstow! 100 (80)
WICKET! Roy c (sub)Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 66(57)
FIFTY up for Roy! 51 (41)
FIFTY up for Bairstow! 55 (57)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Toss
Team News
Edgbaston Pitch Report and conditions
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. India's unbeaten streak has been broken but they're still in a strong position to make it to the semi-finals. Join us again tomorrow as Sri Lanka go up against West Indies starting at 3 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye!
Eoin Morgan (Winning Captain): I thought we had a perfect start. Winning the toss and batting first wasn't an easy decision but it turned out to be the best decision. Partnerships throughout took us to a really formidable total. From 10-20 overs we got about 90-95 runs. It lays a huge platform and the two main spinners of India were taken on. Hopefully this is the brand of cricket that we want to play and it has taken off. The slower balls were gripping and were taking off the deck, so we weren't really worried. I was really happy with India's approach sitting back. But our bowlers were superb. Liam has been outstanding for us, especially in the middle overs. There is absolutely no easy game in this tournament, as Pakistan's game against Afghanistan showed yesterday.
Virat Kohli (Losing Captain): If batsmen are able to reverse sweep for a six you can't do much as a spinner. They had to be more smart with their lines as it was difficult to contain runs with one short boundary. I thought they were going towards 360 at one stage, so we did well to pull things back. We were happy to restrict them to 330. If we were clinical with the bat, the result could have been different, I think. We had a decent chance when they (Pant and Pandya) were in there. We kept losing wickets and that doesn't help in a big chase, but credit goes to England in the end. It's up to discussions with the two guys who were in there. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end.
Jonny Bairstow | Man of the Match: It was important to set a platform and assess the conditions early after winning the toss. It's been frustrating for the guys as we've played well but the results have not gone in our favour. We can improve things going forward against New Zealand. I was reacting to each ball. VVS definitely helped me with his knowledge against spin (while playing for Sunrisers). They bowled well upfront as they got few edges but we capitalised later. We have three must win games in the next two weeks but we need to focus on the next game that we play against New Zealand.
Chris Woakes comes back into the attack for the final over. He starts with a short delivery and this time Dhoni connects with the pull for SIX. He then thumps the 2nd ball to deep midwicket and surprisingly refuses the single. Dhoni pulls the 3rd ball powerfully to deep midwicket and this time takes the single. Kedar gets a loose delivery outside off which he carves for FOUR. He then gets crammed for room as Woakes sends down a well-directed bouncer. Kedar whips the last ball to deep midwicket for a single. 12 runs off the over and India lose by 31 runs.
India 306/5 after 50 overs.
FOUR! Kedar gets a wide delivery outside off and he carves it through backward point.
SIX! Woakes starts with a short delivery and Dhoni this time pulls it over backward square leg for a maximum. A little too late you would think.
Archer starts with a slower short ball and Dhoni pulls but misses. He then pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket and Stokes slips over the ball letting it escape for FOUR. Dhoni then works the 3rd ball through point for a single. Kedar goes for the helicopter shot but only sends it to long-on for a run. Dhoni waits back and guides the slower ball to backward point for a single. Archer bangs the last ball short and ends with a dot. Just 7 runs off the over.
India 294/5 after 49 overs.
FOUR! Finally a boundary arrives for India but it comes via a misfield as Stokes lets the pull from Dhoni go past him.
Wood starts with a slower bouncer which hits Dhoni on the glove as they get just a single. Kedar works the next ball to backward square leg for a run. Dhoni pulls the 3rd ball powerfully but straight to the man for a run. Kedar backs away and just helps the 4th delivery to third man for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Dhoni dances down the track on the 5th delivery but misses completely. He then pulls the last ball hard to deep square leg for just a single. Only 6 runs come off the over.
India 287/5 after 48 overs.
Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. Dhoni just pushes the 1st ball to cover for a single. Kedar just flicks the 2nd ball through midwicket for another run. Dhoni gets a slower delivery but he just helps it along to midwicket for a run. Kedar pulls the 4th delivery but only finds short fine leg. He then steps across and dabs the 5th ball to third man for a run. Dhoni works the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. Ridiculous approach from both Kedar and Dhoni as India now need 57 from 18 balls to win.
India 281/5 after 47 overs.
Mark Wood comes back into the attack. He starts with a short delivery which Dhoni only guides to square leg for a single. Kedar tickles the 2nd ball to fine leg for a run. Dhoni connects with the pull on the 3rd ball sending it racing for FOUR. He then mistimes the pull on the 4th ball for just a single. Kedar tucks the 5th delivery to midwicket for a run. Dhoni again just helps the last ball down to fine leg for a single. Just 9 runs off the over. India need 62 from 24 balls to win.
India 276/5 after 46 overs.
FOUR! Wood bangs the ball short and Dhoni pulls it past short fine leg.
