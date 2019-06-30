India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (Losing Captain): If batsmen are able to reverse sweep for a six you can't do much as a spinner. They had to be more smart with their lines as it was difficult to contain runs with one short boundary. I thought they were going towards 360 at one stage, so we did well to pull things back. We were happy to restrict them to 330. If we were clinical with the bat, the result could have been different, I think. We had a decent chance when they (Pant and Pandya) were in there. We kept losing wickets and that doesn't help in a big chase, but credit goes to England in the end. It's up to discussions with the two guys who were in there. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end.