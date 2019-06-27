App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2019: Keep emotions in check in must-win WC tie against India, Root to teammates

Two losses in two matches have put England in a must win situation against India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

England's Test captain Joe Root has urged his teammates to keep their emotions in check during the World Cup game against India on June 30.

A loss for England could knock the hosts and pre-tournament favourites out in a stunning reversal of fortunes. After an impressive start, England's campaign has tapered off owing to back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. England are currently placed fourth in the 10-team standings with eight points from seven games.

They run the risk of losing out on a semifinal spot as they are pitted against India and New Zealand in their must-win last two encounters.

Close

"I personally think we have to be very calm about how we approach the next couple of games because the games themselves might get quite emotional, especially with the atmosphere at Edgbaston," said Root, who is also the Test captain.

related news

"We believe we're still more than capable of qualifying for the semi-finals and when that happens, it doesn't really matter how you got there because that's when the tournament really starts to kick in," he added.

Wins in both the encounters would guarantee England's place in the semifinals, and Root said the hosts are up for the challenge.

"We'll see these two games as quarter-finals if you like, which in a way when it comes round to the knockout stage should serve you well," he said.

"You're going to have to win big games at some stage in the tournament if you're going to go on and win it, so it may be that ours have come just a little bit sooner than we anticipated."

Root, however, admitted that despite playing on home turf, they will also have to cope with the pressure exerted by Brimingham's huge Indian community.

Check all the live scores, updates, news, contests, videos and podcasts from Cricket World Cup 2019 here

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.