India vs England 5th Test: Hosts declare Playing 11; spotlight on Alistair Cook

James Anderson | James Anderson has been phenomenal with the ball in this series. He has picked up 19 wickets thus far. And like Broad he wasn't expected to last the full course of the series. But he has defied the odds and is set to feature in the fifth Test too. He would be keen to pick up the only wicket that has been missing from his kitty so far in the series. The wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Image - Reuters)