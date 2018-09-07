India vs England 5th Test: Hosts declare Playing 11; spotlight on Alistair Cook

A look into the England playing XI for the fifth Test being played at The Oval, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Alastair Cook | England opener Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from the international cricket. This would be his last appearance for the Three Lions. Cook has been going through a lean patch in the series but that didn't deny him a spot in the playing XI. He would retire from cricket as England's all time leading century maker and run scorer in Tests. (Image - Reuters) 2/11 Keaton Jennings | Keaton Jennings started in all the previous four Tests as opener. But he has failed to live up to the expectations. The left handed batsman has manged only 130 runs from the seven innings at an average of 18.57. This Test match in all probability could be his last chance to impress the selectors and save his career. (Image - Reuters) 3/11 Moeen Ali | Moeen Ali was promoted at no.3 during England's second innings of fourth Test. Although the move did not prove be a successful one but Ali has got his captain's backing. The all-rounder is set to bat at no.3 in the final Test. He would also be entrusted to pick wickets. The player was adjudged Man of the Match in the fourth Test. He scored 40 runs and picked up 9 wickets. (Image - Reuters) 4/11 Joe Root (captain) | England captain Joe Root started the series with a decent 80 in the first innings of the first Test at Edgbaston. But since that innings the batsman has hit a rough patch with a string of low scores. Root has only managed 194 runs at an average of 27.71. But with series already in his pocket he could play this Test with more expression and freedom. (Image - Reuters) 5/11 Jonny Bairstow | Jonny Bairstow has fully recovered from his injury which he sustained while keeping the wickets in the third Test at Trent Bridge. Although, Jos Buttler did a decent job as a stand in keeper in the fourth Test at The Rose Bowl, England skipper declared on the eve of the Test that Bairstow will keep wickets in the Test. Some runs would be expected from the wicketkeeper. (Image - Reuters) 6/11 Ben Stokes | Barring the second test which Ben Stokes missed on grounds of a court hearing, the all rounder has been having a decent series with the bat and the ball. Stokes would want to add to 152 runs and 11 wickets that he managed thus far and end the series on a high. (Image - Reuters) 7/11 Jos Buttler | With 260 runs at an average of 37.14, Jos Buttler is England's leading run scorer of the series so far. Having been discharged of wicketkeeping duties, Buttler would be expected to score more in final Test. 8/11 Adil Rashid | Although Adlil Rahsid has featured in all the previous four Tests but no one is sure what his role is in this England side. He hasn't got much opportunity to bowl and as a result picked up only 7 wickets in the series. This Tests presents an opportunity for him to show his skills with the ball. (Image - Reuters) 9/11 Sam Curran | Sam Curran has proved to the find of the series. The player has justified his tag of being a all-rounder having scored 251 runs -second highest for England in the series- and picking 8 wickets in three Tests. A few more runs and wickets should put him in driving seat for Man of the Series award. (Image - Reuters) 10/11 Stuart Broad | With 14 wickets in four Tests , Stuart Broad has played second fiddle to James Anderson. There were talks at the start of the series that the two lead bowlers might not last the entire length of the series. But hats off to their fitness as they are set to play the fifth and final Test too. (Image - Reuters) 11/11 James Anderson | James Anderson has been phenomenal with the ball in this series. He has picked up 19 wickets thus far. And like Broad he wasn't expected to last the full course of the series. But he has defied the odds and is set to feature in the fifth Test too. He would be keen to pick up the only wicket that has been missing from his kitty so far in the series. The wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Image - Reuters) First Published on Sep 7, 2018 03:00 pm