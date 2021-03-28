India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fifth Twenty20 International match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on March 20, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

England is taking on India in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23. The three-match series is currently levelled at 2-2.

All three ODIs were played at the same venue, behind closed doors amid resurging COVID-19 cases.

While the ground, on the outskirts of Pune, has hosted only five ODIs, it is known to favour batting. A score of 300 has been breached five times at the venue.

In the second ODI, India put up a score of 336/6 in 50 overs powered by KL Rahul's 108. Captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant scored 66 and 77, respectively. Hardik Pandya played a late cameo of 16-ball 35.

In response, England made a strong start with openers Jason Roy scoring a fifty and Jonny Bairstow striking a 112-ball 124. Ben Stokes scored 99 runs of just 52 balls, and fell short of a century. The visitors chased the total in 43.3 overs.

In the first ODI, India had posted a total of 317-5 in 50 overs powered by Shikhar Dhawan's 106-ball 98. While skipper Kohli scored 56 runs off 60 balls, ODI debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul scored unbeaten 58 (31 balls) and 62 (43 balls), respectively.

In response, England's Jonny Bairstow scored a 66-ball 94 and Jason Roy fell four short of a half-century. The visitors lost their first wicket with 135 on the board. However, debutant Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets— with support from Shardul Thakur— to bowl out England for 251.

Prior to this match, India defeated England 3-2 in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

India also won the Test series 3-1 earlier to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played (against New Zealand) later this year. This ODI series will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) domestic T20 tournament.

Click here for more cricket news from Moneycontrol

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here: