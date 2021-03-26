India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

File image: Indian captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates with his team mates after a wicket (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

India take on England in the second One Day International of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 26.

The game, like the first, will be played at the same venue behind closed doors amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. While the ground, on the outskirts of Pune, has hosted only five ODIs, it is known to be a good batting track. A score of 300 has been breached four times at the venue.

Shreyas Iyer's shoulder injury means one slot in India's middle-order is now open. England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the series with a hand injury suffered in the first game. Sam Billings will also miss the game due to a collarbone niggle. Liam Livingstone is likely to make his ODI debut and Dawid Malan could make a comeback in the English side.

In the first ODI, India posted a total of 317-5 in 50 overs powered by Shikhar Dhawan's 106-ball 98. While skipper Virat Kohli scored 56 runs off 60 balls, ODI debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul scored unbeaten 58 (31 balls) and 62 (43 balls), respectively.

In response, England's Jonny Bairstow scored a 66-ball 94 and Jason Roy fell four short of a half-century. The visitors lost their first wicket with 135 on the board. However, debutant Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets— with support from Shardul Thakur— to bowl out England for 251.

Both India and the Englan came into the series after losing their ODI series 2-1 to Australia.

Earlier, India beat England 3-2 in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The hosts also won the Test series 3-1 to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final to go up against New Zealand later this year. This ODI series will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) domestic T20 tournament.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here: