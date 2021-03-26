English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

IND vs ENG Second ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard of the 2nd One Day International between India and England at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
File image: Indian captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates with his team mates after a wicket (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

File image: Indian captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates with his team mates after a wicket (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

India take on England in the second One Day International of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 26.

The game, like the first, will be played at the same venue behind closed doors amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. While the ground, on the outskirts of Pune, has hosted only five ODIs, it is known to be a good batting track. A score of 300 has been breached four times at the venue.

Shreyas Iyer's shoulder injury means one slot in India's middle-order is now open. England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the series with a hand injury suffered in the first game. Sam Billings will also miss the game due to a collarbone niggle. Liam Livingstone is likely to make his ODI debut and Dawid Malan could make a comeback in the English side.

In the first ODI, India posted a total of 317-5 in 50 overs powered by Shikhar Dhawan's 106-ball 98. While skipper Virat Kohli scored 56 runs off 60 balls, ODI debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul scored unbeaten 58 (31 balls) and 62 (43 balls), respectively.

In response, England's Jonny Bairstow scored a 66-ball 94 and Jason Roy fell four short of a half-century. The visitors lost their first wicket with 135 on the board. However, debutant Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets— with support from Shardul Thakur— to bowl out England for 251.

Close

Related stories

Both India and the Englan came into the series after losing their ODI series 2-1 to Australia.

Earlier, India beat England 3-2 in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The hosts also won the Test series 3-1 to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final to go up against New Zealand later this year. This ODI series will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) domestic T20 tournament.

Click here for more cricket news from Moneycontrol

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #England #India #Sports
first published: Mar 26, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.