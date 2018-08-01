India vs England 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara out, India to play with one spinner

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ishant Sharma comes into the attack. He pitches the first ball outside leg and the ball moved across Cook clipping him on the pads before carrying to the man at slips. Sharma continues pitching the ball around leg getting it to move across the batsman. Good start by Sharma as he begins his spell with a maiden.
England 1/0 after 2 overs
Umesh Yadav gets things going with a couple of dot balls before Cook defends the third ball and picks up a quick single. There is definitely some swing on offer here, things should get interesting as the day progresses. England finish the over with just the one run.
England 1/0 after the first over
Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over for India.
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings step out to open the batting for England.
Kohli said he was planning to bowl first due to the overcast conditions. Now that he has got what he wanted it will be interesting to watch how the Indian bowling attack face off against the English batsmen.
Playing 11:
India - Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
England - Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
England win the toss and Joe Root decides to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 1 of the first Test match between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.