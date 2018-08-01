App
Aug 01, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs England 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara out, India to play with one spinner

Catch all the live updates from Day one of the 1st Test match between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 03:26 PM (IST)

    For the full match scorecard click here

  • Aug 01, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Ishant Sharma comes into the attack. He pitches the first ball outside leg and the ball moved across Cook clipping him on the pads before carrying to the man at slips. Sharma continues pitching the ball around leg getting it to move across the batsman. Good start by Sharma as he begins his spell with a maiden.

    England 1/0 after 2 overs

  • Aug 01, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Umesh Yadav gets things going with a couple of dot balls before Cook defends the third ball and picks up a quick single. There is definitely some swing on offer here, things should get interesting as the day progresses. England finish the over with just the one run.

    England 1/0 after the first over

  • Aug 01, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over for India. 

  • Aug 01, 03:29 PM (IST)

    Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings step out to open the batting for England. 

  • Aug 01, 03:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Leaving out Pujara is a big call from Team India, will their gamble of sticking with Dhawan despite his recent poor form pay off? 

  • Aug 01, 03:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 03:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Kohli said he was planning to bowl first due to the overcast conditions. Now that he has got what he wanted it will be interesting to watch how the Indian bowling attack face off against the English batsmen. 

  • Aug 01, 03:06 PM (IST)

    Playing 11:

    India - Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma 

    England - Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

  • Aug 01, 03:01 PM (IST)

    England win the toss and Joe Root decides to bat first. 

  • Aug 01, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 1 of the first Test match between India and England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

