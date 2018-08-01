India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Shami gets the breakthrough, bowls out Jennings

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
Ashwin replaced Sharma. There was an appeal for Leg Before. Kohli went for the review. Given not out on field umpire . Given not out by the third umpire too. Five runs of that over.
England 112/2 after 39 Overs.
Shami continues. He has been consistent with his speed. 140kph. Third ball of that over was short and down the leg side which Malan dispatched for a FOUR. He took a single of the fourth ball. No runs of the last two balls.
England 107/2 after 38 overs.
Ishant Sharma back into the attack. Root and Malan pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Ishant seems to be getting the ball to wobble a bit in the air as he finishes the over with 4 consecutive dots. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 102/2 after 37 overs.
Shami back into the attack. BOWLED! Finally an inside edge takes off the bails. Shami sent in a waist high delivery and Jennings was late into his back foot defence as the ball sneaked between his bat and leg before gently dislodging the bails.
Dawid Malan is the new man in and wastes no time getting off the mark with a quick double. Shami is getting the ball to swing beautifully as he winds up the over with 4 dot balls.
England 100/2 after 36 overs.
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
Yadav starts with an outswinger before getting the next ball to angle into Root. The English skipper then tries to flick the 3rd delivery but misses, he tries to cut at the next delivery outside off but misses again. Yadav ends the over well with a delivery that nipped in sharply and hit Root above the pads, too high for an lbw appeal but good spell by Yadav. Maiden over.
England 98/1 after 35 overs.
Ishant pitches the first ball outside off and Root drives it past backward point for a couple. Root then gets a thick outside edge on the 3rd delivery and picks up a single as Vijay collects the ball at third man. Even with a gully in place that ball wouldn’t have carried for a catch.
England 98/1 after 34 overs.
Yadav gets an inside edge off the blade of Jennings but this time the ball goes towards long leg as the batsmen scurry for a quick couple of runs. 3 runs come off the over.
England 95/1 after 33 overs.
Ishant gives Root a scare. He beats him on the 2nd delivery as the ball straightens after pitching which Root didn’t account for, with the ball missing the outside edge by inches before sailing into the gloves of Karthik behind the stumps. Just the one run off the over.
England 92/1 after 32 overs.
Yadav continues. He gets the 2nd delivery to swing into Jennings and the ball picks up an inside edge and crashes into his pads. Yadav goes up in appeal but the Umpire spotted the edge there. Just 2 runs in the over.
England 91/1 after 31 overs.
Ishant Sharma back into the attack. Root and Jennings both pick up singles in the over as Ishant continues to push and probe looking for the breakthrough. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 89/1 after 30 overs.
Yadav starts well with 3 dot balls. He then tries something but it completely misfires as the ball bounced high and wide outside off and even a diving Karthik couldn’t keep the ball in play as it raced away for FOUR byes. 4 runs off the over.
England 87/1 after 29 overs.
The players are out for the second session. Umesh Yadav has the ball as Keaton Jennings takes his place at the strikers end.
Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. Alastair cook opened the innings with Keaton Jennings. Jennings was dropped early on by Rahane off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. Then Ashwin cleaned Cook of a ball that pitched on middle and turned just enough to hit his off stump. Since then Joe Root and Jennings have stitched a 57-run partnership. The ball swung and spun in that session. There were runs on offer too. The pitch looks promising for batsmen and bowlers. Interesting second session awaits.
Third ball of the over hits Jennings on thigh pad and Karthik pouches it. There was an appeal. But umpire was not interested. Jennings takes a single off the fourth ball playing it square of the wicket. No runs from rest of the balls. And that’s LUNCH.
England 83/1 after 28 overs
Yadav continues from the other end. In the fourth ball of the over Jennings pushes the ball towards deep point and steals a single. No action in rest of the over.
England 82/1 after 27 overs
Hardik Pandya is now introduced into the attack. Jennings plays the third ball of the over through the cover point region for FOUR. He steals a single of the fourth delivery. Root leaves the next two balls.
England 81/1 after 26 overs
Yadav pitches the 2nd delivery short outside off and Root cuts it deep point for a single. Jennings then nudges the 3rd delivery to fine leg for a single, bringing up the 50-run stand between the two batsmen. Just two runs off the over.
England 76/1 after 25 overs
Shami starts with a shorter length delivery outside off and Root cuts it to deep point for a single. Jennings then nudges the 3rd ball to the midwicket area for a run. Close! Root gets an inside edge on the last delivery but the ball misses the leg stump by a whisker racing away as the batsmen pick up a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
England 74/1 after 24 overs
Yadav continues. Root defends the 2nd delivery towards backward point to pick up a single. Jennings gets an outside edge on the last delivery but lucky for him the ball doesn’t carry all the way to the man at fourth slip.
England 71/1 after 23 overs
Shami continues. He starts with a bouncer, that was the first bouncer of the day and surprisingly it comes in the 22nd over of the day. He follows this up with another bouncer and then catches Jennings by surprise with a peach of a delivery that moved away from the left hander. Jennings almost got an edge to that one. The batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 68/1 after 22 overs
Yadav back into the attack in place of Ashwin. He starts with 3 dot balls. Yadav then pitches the 4th ball short and wide outside off and Root smacks it through point for a FOUR. That was a bad delivery from Yadav. Just 4 runs off the over.
England 66/1 after 21 overs
Shami continues. Jennings cuts the second ball of the over for a boundary. Shami consistently hitting the 140Kph mark and also swinging the ball both ways.
England 62/1 after 20 overs
Ashwin to Root. The English batsman isn’t taking any risks here and plays the over out for a maiden.
England 58/1 after 19 overs
Shami beats Root with the very first delivery, he sends in a shorter length delivery and Root goes for a back foot block but misses the ball. That very easily could’ve picked up an edge. Root places the 3rd ball to third man to pick up a single. Just 1 run off the over.
England 58/1 after 18 overs
Ashwin continues. Jennings turns the 2nd delivery to Vijay at short leg who quickly throws it back at the stumps, Jennings was well inside his crease and picks up a single as the ball ricochets off the stumps. Root then plays a late cut to backward point picking up three runs. 4 runs off the over.
England 57/1 after 17 overs