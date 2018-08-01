India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Shami gets the breakthrough, bowls out Jennings

Shami back into the attack. BOWLED! Finally an inside edge takes off the bails. Shami sent in a waist high delivery and Jennings was late into his back foot defence as the ball sneaked between his bat and leg before gently dislodging the bails.

Dawid Malan is the new man in and wastes no time getting off the mark with a quick double. Shami is getting the ball to swing beautifully as he winds up the over with 4 dot balls.

England 100/2 after 36 overs.