India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live: England collapse after flurry of wickets

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
For the full match scorecard click here.
Ashwin continues. Curran plays the second ball towards fine leg for a single. Rashid flicks the fourth ball towards the deep midwicket for a single. Two runs of that over.
England 276/7 after 81 Overs
Ishant Sharma brought back. Curran punches the fourth ball through the cover for Four. Curran chipping in with some vital runs. He plays the last ball for a single. The new ball is now due.
England 274/7 after 80 Overs
Ashwin into his twenty-ninth over. Rashid edges the fourth ball of the over through slips for Four. Four again! This time Rashid steps out and plays it towards square leg. Eight of that over.
England 269/7 after 79 Overs
Pandya. Outside off. Curran slaps the ball past cover for Four. Curran plays the last ball of the over for Four too.
England 261/7 after 77 Overs
Curran outside edges the ball, but the second slip is not able to get hold of it. The duo pick up a two runs. The ball flies ends up safe wide of mid-wicket. The batsman picks two again off the fifth ball.
England 250/7 after 76 Overs
First ball, Stokes gets the leading edge off Ashwin and then watches him catch the ball. Rashid is the new batsman in.
England 244/7 after 75 Overs
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Shami starts off with a good delivery, bouncing off the surface close to Stokes’ bat. Stokes picks up a single on the fourth ball after walking down the pitch and playing it towards fine leg. Shami ends with two dots.
England 243/6 after 74 Overs
Ashwin continues in from the Pavilion end and delivers a maiden over.
England 242/6 after 73 Overs
Shami continues from the Birmingham End. Stokes plays the third ball through mid-wicket to pick two runs.
England 242/6 after 72 Overs
Ashwin continues from the Edgbaston Road end. Stokes taps the second ball through mid-wicket with a closed face of the bat and picks up two runs. Another run off the fifth ball.
England 240/6 after 71 Overs
Shami continues. Stokes beautifully play one on the leg side for a four and then punches the next ball on the off side to pick up three runs.
England 237/6 after 70 Overs
Ashwin continues. He gets Buttler out of the fourth ball of his over. LBW. Nice bit of flight, pitched around off and spun back in a bit. Sam Curran replaces Buttler.
England 224/46 after 67 Overs
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Last ball of the over was outside off and Bairstow played the ball. Gets and inside edge and the ball disturbs his furniture.
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Yadav now onto his sixteenth over. Bairstow plays a drive a runs a single. Stokes plays the fifth ball towards the point and calls his partner for a single.
Ashwin now. Bairstow scores a single of the first ball playing it towards the on-side. Stoke does the same on the second delivery. Bairstow plays the third ball towards mid-on and steals a quick single. Three runs of that over.
England 221/4 after 65 Overs
Umesh Yadav now into the attack. Bairstow plays the second ball towards mid-on for a single. Stokes does nothing of the four ball he faces. One run of that over.
England 218/4 after 64 Overs
Ben Stokes replaces Joe Root
Vital wicket for India. Virat Kohli does brillantly to catch Root short of his ground. Superb bit of fielding sees Root walking back to the dressing room.
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Pandya continues. Root scores a single of the first ball by playing it towards the off-side. Bairstow plays the second ball with the full face of the bat towards mid-on for a Four. Bairstow plays the third ball for a Four too. This time between cover and point. Bairstow plays the fourth ball for two. He plays the last ball towards the mid-wicket for a single. Twelve from that over. Costly!
England 211/3 after 62 Overs
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
Shami continues. Bairstow punches the second ball of the over towards the cover and is off for a quick two. He plays the fourth ball towards backward point and steals a quick single. Fifth ball swung in, took Roots inside edge and hit his pad. There was appeal. But umpire was not interested. Root plays the last ball towards backward point for a single.
England 199/3 after 61 Overs
Pandya continues. Root works the fourth ball of the over towards on side for a single. Bairstow does the same on the last ball of the over. Two runs of that over.
England 195/3 after 60 Overs
Shami continues to bowl. His twelfth over of the day. England maintaining a healthy run rate. Bairstow punches the third ball ball towards mid-on and steals a quick single. Root plays the fourth ball with an angled bat and dabs it behind square and runs a single. Bairstow goes after the short and wide ball and plays it through second slip region for a Four.
England 193/3 after 59 Overs
Pandya now. Four singles from his over.
England 187/3 after 58 Overs
Shami continues. Bairstow leaves the first ball for the wicket keeper. He scores a single of the third ball by playing down the mid on region. Shami completed his run up when Root pulled out at the very last second. Something behind the bowler’s arm. Root scores a single by playing it towards the cover point. Bairstow scores a Four past the cover region. Six of that over.
England 183/3 after 57 Overs